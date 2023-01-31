Local man arrested for commercial burglary after police track footprints in snow

A suspect in a commercial burglary was arrested Tuesday after Pennsylvania State Police tracked his footprints in the snow.

According to a news release, state troopers responded to a reported burglary in progress at 9:29 a.m. at a coal tipple facility along Cornell Road.

Once on scene, troopers learned that the suspect was attempting to steal copper wiring from the facility and fled the scene on foot.

Troopers followed the suspect’s footprints in the snow to train tracks and into a wooded area.

At 9:52 a.m., troopers found the suspect, Gage Eaglehouse, 27, of Loyalhanna, in a nearby wooded area. He was taken into custody without incident.

Eaglehouse is charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 11:15 a.m.

