Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Major Outlet Ranks UC Football's Transfer Class Top 20 Nationally
Cincinnati re-stocked the coffers over the past month.
inforney.com
Apache football players sign with Cincinnati, Texas State
For the first time since they became teammates in middle school, Judea Milon and Dontavious Burrows will be playing on different squads come next football season. On Friday the Tyler Junior College Apache standouts signed letters to attend different colleges, one in Ohio and one in Texas. Milon, the Apaches...
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Marshall, 4-star RB out of Cincinnati, names 3 B1G programs among top 4
Jordan Marshall has narrowed his list to 4 teams, and 3 hail from the Big Ten, as the 4-star running back from Cincinnati (Moeller) is getting set for a summer commitment announcement. Marshall has named a top 4 of Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He will take officials to...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Lands In Four-Star Linebacker Kari Jackson's Top Seven Schools; Offers Two Four-Star Running Backs
The Bearcats are eyeing plenty of four-star talent this cycle.
Former UC Tight End Makes East-West Shrine Bowl All-Practice Team
Cincinnati's players are doing well at this week's camps.
Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame to induct five new members; John Erardi to speak
Five new members – two from Covington Catholic High School – will be inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, Wednesday, February 15, at The Gardens of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway) at 1 p.m.. The announcement was made by Joe Brennan, President of the non-profit...
WLWT 5
Moeller High School football coach stepping down after 3 years
CINCINNATI — Moeller High School's football coach is stepping down after three years with the team. The school announced that Mark Elder will be leaving his position as varsity head coach for a position in the business world. Elder became head coach in 2020, transforming the team and taking...
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Notre Dame beats Boone County for second straight win, Newport boys clinch No. 1 seed in 36th
The Notre Dame Pandas (13-6) knocked off the visiting Boone County Rebels (5-18) in the final tune-up before traveling to face the Cooper Jaguars on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Eight different Pandas scored. Senior Noelle Hubert led the way scoring 21 and sophomore center Sophia Gibson scored 12. Boone County...
The 20 Best Airbnbs In Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati is home to some incredible old-school architecture -- evidenced by its eclectic Airbnb market. Here are 20 of the best homes to rent in the city.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Bye, bye bearcat: Iconic statue going to storage
The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
Fox 19
Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
WKRC
Boeing's final 747 plane set to arrive in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The final 747 to roll off the assembly line is set to arrive in Cincinnati. Boeing delivered the jumbo jet to Atlas Air. 747s could carry 500 passengers but this final one will be a cargo plane. It was scheduled to arrive at CVG Wednesday evening.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
WKRC
See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
tourcounsel.com
Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
Fox 19
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
