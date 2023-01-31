ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

inforney.com

Apache football players sign with Cincinnati, Texas State

For the first time since they became teammates in middle school, Judea Milon and Dontavious Burrows will be playing on different squads come next football season. On Friday the Tyler Junior College Apache standouts signed letters to attend different colleges, one in Ohio and one in Texas. Milon, the Apaches...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Moeller High School football coach stepping down after 3 years

CINCINNATI — Moeller High School's football coach is stepping down after three years with the team. The school announced that Mark Elder will be leaving his position as varsity head coach for a position in the business world. Elder became head coach in 2020, transforming the team and taking...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Bye, bye bearcat: Iconic statue going to storage

The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
AKRON, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Boeing's final 747 plane set to arrive in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The final 747 to roll off the assembly line is set to arrive in Cincinnati. Boeing delivered the jumbo jet to Atlas Air. 747s could carry 500 passengers but this final one will be a cargo plane. It was scheduled to arrive at CVG Wednesday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky

Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
CINCINNATI, OH

