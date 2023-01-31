ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lululemon has perfect Valentine's Day gifts for any athleisure lover—shop our top 10 picks

By Jada Kennzie, Reviewed
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpQPN_0kXmTo7100
Shop the top 10 athleisure gifts from lululemon this Valentine’s Day. Reviewed / Lululemon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Valentine’s Day is weeks away, which still gives you time to find the perfect gift for that special someone. If you’re shopping for someone who’s active and prioritizes exercise, they'll definitely appreciate a gift from lululemon . The brand has some of our favorite athleisure pieces thanks to its high-quality materials that are built to last for years.

We’ve rounded up the top ten gifts for him and her that you can snag from lululemon this Valentine’s Day. The Align High-Rise Pant is a lululemon best seller and ideal for any yoga lover, while the ABC Joggers are the perfect pants for men who love to remain comfortable on the go—shop more of our picks below.

►Looking for more special Valentine's Day gifts? Here are the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for all of your loved ones

►More Valentine's Day gifts for her: 25 Valentine's Day gift ideas she'll love

Gifts for her

1. For the yogi: Align High-Rise Pant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fu6Un_0kXmTo7100
10 best lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Align High-Rise Pants Reviewed / Lululemon

Every yogi needs a sturdy pair of leggings to withstand the constant stretching and pulling that the material will endure over time. The Align High-Rise Pant is designed for just that, with ultra-soft fabric for ultimate stretch and shape retention. We’ve tested them and loved them, even going so far to say they “might be the best pair of pants [we’ve] ever worn.” The pants come in 19 colors and range in size from 0 to 20.

From $98 at lululemon

2. For the tennis player: Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzTAu_0kXmTo7100
10 best lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt Reviewed / Lululemon

If she loves to channel her inner Serena Williams, then she’s in need of this tennis skort. The Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt is one of our favorite tennis skirts to achieve the tennis chic look—its lightweight fabric is perfect for a day at the courts. It comes in 12 colors and sizes range from 0 to 14. It features side and back pockets along with a hidden media pocket and cord exit so she can listen to music during matches.

$78 at lululemon

3. For the avid runner: Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIXa9_0kXmTo7100
10 best lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Chargefeel Low Women’s Workout Shoe Reviewed / Lululemon

Every runner needs a shoe that will withstand those early morning jogs without any wear and tear, and the Blissfeel Shoe is designed to do just that. As another lululemon favorite we’ve tested , it had as swooning over its light and airy feel, which prevents feet from overheating and perspiring during long runs and heavy workouts. It’s available in six colors in sizes 5 to 12.

$148 at lululemon

4. For the one always running errands: Mini Belt Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ro81D_0kXmTo7100
10 best lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Mini Belt Bag Reviewed / Lululemon

If she’s always on the run, gift her a fanny pack to store all of her favorite essentials from lip balm and mascara to her smartphone and AirPods. The Mini Belt Bag is the smaller version of lululemon’s beloved Belt Bag, and it’s one of our favorite fanny packs . The bag is great for those who travel often or attend many concerts and music festivals, and its water-repellent material helps it last over time.

$38 at lululemon

5. For the one who gets cold: Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUtka_0kXmTo7100
10 best lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie Reviewed / Lululemon

Hoodies are always necessary in the colder months, and it’s important to keep her warm if she plans on running or exercising outdoors. The Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie is made of a breathable, cotton-blend fabric that provides a snug fit without feeling too tight. We love its warmth and lightweight feel, and celebs like Jennifer Garner and Vanessa Hudgens are even fans of the hoodie. It comes in eight vibrant colors and sizes range from 0 to 20.

$118 at lululemon

Gifts for him

6. For the one who keeps it casual: ABC Jogger Warpstreme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pD2sH_0kXmTo7100
10 best lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for him: ABC Jogger Warpstreme Reviewed / Lululemon

If he prioritizes day-to-day comfort, then the ABC Joggers are the right gift for him. They’re made of stretchy, breathable fabric that’s soft to the touch and wrinkle-resistant. We tested the pants and loved that they’re stylish without sacrificing comfort. They’re also versatile and can be worn during workouts or for lounging around the house. They come in nine colors and sizes XS to XXL.

$128 at lululemon

7. For the outdoorsman: Stretch Cargo Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zjpik_0kXmTo7100
10 best lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for him: Stretch Cargo Jacket Reviewed / Lululemon

Protect him from windy, rainy days with a stylish water-resistant jacket like lululemon’s Stretch Cargo Jacket . It has a sleek, minimalist design, is made of a stretchy, windproof fabric and has a relaxed fit, allowing layers to be worn underneath it for added warmth and protection. The jacket comes in Null Gray and Classic Navy and sizes range from XS to XXL.

$198 at lululemon

8. For the business casual dresser: New Venture Slim-Fit Long Sleeve Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4em01b_0kXmTo7100
10 best lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for him: New Venture Slim-Fit Long Sleeve Shirt Reviewed / Lululemon

Every man needs a crisp button-up shirt in their closet for job interviews, business meetings or an elegant dinner date. The New Venture Slim-Fit Shirt is made of a soft and stretchy fabric that’s sweat-wicking and wrinkle-free. It hugs the body for a snug fit while remaining comfy and breathable. The shirt comes in five total colors including white and black and comes in sizes XS to 5XL.

$118 at lululemon

9. For the puffer jacket collector: Switch Over Bomber Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wb88_0kXmTo7100
10 best lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for him: Switch Over Bomber Jacket Reviewed / Lululemon

Puffer jackets are all the rage this winter—equal parts warm and stylish to help him make it through the blistering cold. The Swich Over Bomber Jacket is sure to keep him toasty with its insulated, water-resistant material, which is perfect for snow days. It offers a sleek design and is available in black in sizes XS to XXL.

$198 at lululemon

10. For the long runner: Pace Breaker Linerless Short

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrVq5_0kXmTo7100
10 best lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for him: Pace Breaker Linerless Short Reviewed / Lululemon

Every runner needs a breathable pair of shorts like the Pace Breakers from lululemon. We love them for their high quality and weightless material that make daily runs even more enjoyable. The shorts are light and airy and have a soft feel that’s great on the skin. They also never scrunch up or chafe during runs, which is essential in a pair of good shorts. The Pace Breakers come in nine colors in sizes XS to XXXL.

$68 at lululemon

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

