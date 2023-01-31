Read full article on original website
W&L Hosts Fourth Black Future Leaders Experience Conference on Feb. 4
To kick off Black History Month, Washington and Lee University is hosting its fourth annual Black Future Leaders Experience Conference (Black FLEX) on Feb. 4. The conference theme is Legacy of Excellence. “Legacy” refers to the long-lasting impact of work. The Student Association for Black Unity (SABU) hosts...
W&L Hosts Statewide National Pan-Hellenic Council Step Show Competition
The Class of 1994 Office of Inclusion and Engagement at Washington and Lee University will host the NPHC Step Show Competition on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Doremus Gym in Duchossois Athletic and Recreation Center. The event is open to the public and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
