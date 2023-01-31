ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

W&L Hosts Fourth Black Future Leaders Experience Conference on Feb. 4

To kick off Black History Month, Washington and Lee University is hosting its fourth annual Black Future Leaders Experience Conference (Black FLEX) on Feb. 4. The conference theme is Legacy of Excellence. “Legacy” refers to the long-lasting impact of work. The Student Association for Black Unity (SABU) hosts...
