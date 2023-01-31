ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Fact check: Ron Klain continues serving as chief of staff

By Nate Trela, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, was arrested

A Jan. 22 story by Real Raw News claims Ron Klain, chief of staff to President Joe Biden, was arrested.

“His announced impetus for stepping down – personal reasons – was a smokescreen,” the story says. "Klain discovered White Hats were on his tail and, fearing for his life, prepared to flee the United States immediately."

The post was shared more than 100 times on Facebook in eight days according to CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

There are no credible reports of Klain being arrested. He is still listed as White House chief of staff, with his resignation expected to take effect in February. The claim comes from a website that routinely publishes false claims about the arrest of high-profile government figures.

No evidence, no credible reports of arrest

There is no evidence Klain was arrested. While the arrest supposedly happened Jan. 21, there is no mention of it in statements or news releases from the White House or credible news reports.

Biden announced on Jan. 27 that Klain would be stepping down as chief of staff. An exact departure date was not disclosed, but USA TODAY and others have reported it becoming effective after the State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

Biden’s statement lauds Klain as a “once-in-a-generation talent with a fierce and brilliant intellect.” Klain’s resignation letter also says he would like to work for Biden’s next campaign if he chooses to run for re-election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imMhW_0kXmTdP200
In this file photo taken on June 30, 2021, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain attends a briefing on wildfires ahead of the wildfire season hosted by US President Joe Biden with cabinet members and government officials in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) SAUL LOEB, AFP via Getty Images

Klain has posted repeatedly to Twitter since the supposed arrest.

Fact check: Cyber Command watched for foreign threats on Election Day

Real Raw News is a serial spreader of misinformation that often publishes fabricated stories about "white hats" trying to undermine "the deep state" by arresting government officials. USA TODAY has debunked stories from the site claiming arrests of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn .

The site’s “About Us” page states it “contains humor, parody, and satire.” The notice, however, is not included in the website’s articles.

USA TODAY reached out to Real Raw News for comment.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Ron Klain continues serving as chief of staff

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

Yes, Mr. President, There Is Some There There

Crisis communications, at its core, is pretty simple: Discern where the story is going. Fully disclose the facts. Admit where mistakes were made. And do it all as quickly and thoroughly as possible.So it’s been a little confounding to watch Joe Biden’s White House deal with the discovery of classified documents from his years as vice president and in the Senate casually stored in a variety of locations, including his garage in Wilmington, Delaware, beside his prized 1967 Corvette.The impact of the first discovery, on November 2, must have been immediately apparent to Biden’s team, given the public uproar and...
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president

​Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book. ​​ Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow. “As best Kelly could tel​l, ​they were presenting a possible...
Washington Examiner

'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire

Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
INDIANA STATE
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
NBC News

What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

766K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy