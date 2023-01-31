ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, TN

WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WBIR

DOJ: Ohio man sentenced to 65 months in prison after 2021 crash in Great Smoky Mountains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Department of Justice said a 20-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday in Knoxville. They said Bryce Allen Axline was intoxicated and driving recklessly in the Great Smoky Mountains on June 7, 2021. They said he crashed into an embankment on The Spur with two 19-year-old passengers in the car. They said one died shortly after the crash and another had life-altering injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea

Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for …. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for 3rd year. Man killed during confrontation with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: Sweetwater officers shoot man accused of threatening family with a gun

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after Sweetwater officers shot a man accused of threatening family members with a gun and shooting at officers. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a home on Raby Road before midnight Thursday after receiving a call about a man who was threatening family members with a gun.
SWEETWATER, TN
WSMV

Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
PORTLAND, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Drug report from Macon County

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office released its drug report on Tuesday, detailing the total amount of illegal narcotics seized in the county since September 1, 2022. According to the report, drug units have removed the drugs below from the streets:. Meth: 29.71 grams. Fentanyl: 26.78...
MACON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case

Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
