Man receives prison time after 2021 Knox Co. chase that led to deadly crash
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greeneville man will serve 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a chase that ended in a deadly crash in the summer of 2021. According to the Knox County District Attorney General's office, Larry Hipps tried to escape in...
Young witness in Austin-East murder case ends up a homicide victim himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Austin-East High School student expected to offer important testimony in the February 2021 ambush killing of a schoolmate was shot and killed himself in December, a court hearing revealed Friday. Germany Hines Jr. was just a couple weeks shy of his 17th birthday when a...
TBI investigating Sweetwater police shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sweetwater police shot a suspect. It happened Thursday night and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, TBI says.
Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
Disbarred Hendersonville lawyer who stole millions from clients pleads guilty on additional charges
David Bramble, the father of former Siegel High School football player Baylor Bramble, paralyzed after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a 2015 football game, took the stand Thursday to testify about his experience with disbarred lawyer Andy Allman.
DOJ: Ohio man sentenced to 65 months in prison after 2021 crash in Great Smoky Mountains
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Department of Justice said a 20-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday in Knoxville. They said Bryce Allen Axline was intoxicated and driving recklessly in the Great Smoky Mountains on June 7, 2021. They said he crashed into an embankment on The Spur with two 19-year-old passengers in the car. They said one died shortly after the crash and another had life-altering injuries.
Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea
Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player.
TBI: Sweetwater officers shoot man accused of threatening family with a gun
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after Sweetwater officers shot a man accused of threatening family members with a gun and shooting at officers. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a home on Raby Road before midnight Thursday after receiving a call about a man who was threatening family members with a gun.
Man arrested following violent crime spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
Defendant acquitted in Kaufman murder trial remains locked up
When Cowan was arrested two years ago following Kaufman's murder, he was charged with possessing narcotics and guns and remains detained in Davidson County on those active charges.
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tennessee
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital.
Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured
A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Saturday, Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive.
Drug report from Macon County
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office released its drug report on Tuesday, detailing the total amount of illegal narcotics seized in the county since September 1, 2022. According to the report, drug units have removed the drugs below from the streets:. Meth: 29.71 grams. Fentanyl: 26.78...
John Raymond Morgan Wanted for Domestic Assault By Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department February 2, 2023: Case #: 23-00535. Please BOLO for John Raymond Morgan. Mr. Morgan has warrants on file at the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office for Domestic Assault. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Morgan’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or Officer Oakes...
Fugitive in custody after Loudon County chase
A fugitive is currently in custody after a police chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
Union County remembers fire victims with balloon release and candlelit vigil
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people died in late January in Luttrell due to a house fire. Four of them were children, and one was an adult. Their grandmother, Kelley Aljumaily, identified the children as 15-year-old Briseis Aljumaily, 5-year-old Gabriella Aljumaily, 5-year-old Evelyn Rose Cooper-Fortner and 9-year-old Audrie Quinn Cooper-Fortner.
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school.
Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case
Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event.
