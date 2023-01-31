Read full article on original website
techxplore.com
How robots can regain the trust of humans after making mistakes
Humans are less forgiving of robots after multiple mistakes—and the trust is difficult to get back, according to a new University of Michigan study. Similar to human co-workers, robots can make mistakes that violate a human's trust in them. When mistakes happen, humans often see robots as less trustworthy, which ultimately decreases their trust in them.
techxplore.com
Autonomous driving: New algorithm distributes risk fairly
Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed autonomous driving software which distributes risk on the street in a fair manner. The algorithm contained in the software is considered to be the first to incorporate the 20 ethics recommendations of the EU Commission expert group, thus making significantly more differentiated decisions than previous algorithms.
techxplore.com
Video: A new generation of AI assistants
In this video, DARPA program manager Dr. Bruce Draper describes the technology he thinks could usher in the next "do-it-yourself" revolution. The Perceptually-enabled Task Guidance (PTG) program aims to develop virtual "task guidance" assistants that can work with different sensor platforms to help military personnel perform complex physical tasks and expand their skillsets. Unlike today's AI assistants, PTG technology would be able to see what the user sees and hears what they hear by integrating with a microphone, a head-mounted camera, and displays like augmented reality (AR) headsets, to deliver accurate instructions.
techxplore.com
Testing shows AI-based image generation systems can sometimes generate copies of trainer data
A team of computer scientists from Google, DeepMind, ETHZ, Princeton University and the University of California, Berkeley, has found that AI-based image generation systems can sometimes generate copies of images used to train them. The group has published a paper describing testing of several image generation software systems on the arXiv preprint server.
techxplore.com
Researchers take a step toward novel quantum simulators
Some of the most exciting topics in modern physics, such as high-temperature superconductors and some proposals for quantum computers, come down to the exotic things that happen when these systems hover between two quantum states. Unfortunately, understanding what's happening at those points, known as quantum critical points, has proved challenging....
techxplore.com
Humanoid robots to take centre stage at UN meet on AI
Eight humanoid robots will be the star attractions when the United Nations hosts its first summit since the start of the pandemic on the benefits of artificial intelligence, it said Wednesday. The AI for Good Global Summit, first held in 2017, will return to Geneva on July 6 and 7...
