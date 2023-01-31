In this video, DARPA program manager Dr. Bruce Draper describes the technology he thinks could usher in the next "do-it-yourself" revolution. The Perceptually-enabled Task Guidance (PTG) program aims to develop virtual "task guidance" assistants that can work with different sensor platforms to help military personnel perform complex physical tasks and expand their skillsets. Unlike today's AI assistants, PTG technology would be able to see what the user sees and hears what they hear by integrating with a microphone, a head-mounted camera, and displays like augmented reality (AR) headsets, to deliver accurate instructions.

2 DAYS AGO