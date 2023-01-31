ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WKRN News 2

Eriq George signs to play for father, Eddie, at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery Bell Academy defensive lineman Eriq George has signed to play for Tennessee State under his father, Eddie George. “To have my son come play for me is going to be thrilling,” said Eddie. This was a moment Titans legend and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has been waiting on […]
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Drive By Ascension St. Thomas Tonight and SEE red

(MURFREESBORO) Drive by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital at night and see RED. The local hospital is lit in red to honor HEART MONTH. The hospital also recognizes those who care for the heart health of our communities, specifically Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, emergency medical services workers, emergency departments associates, and other healthcare heroes providing 24/7 care to those who are critically ill.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Blue Angels to headline Great Tennessee Air Show

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Great Tennessee Air Show has revealed its lineup of world-class performers. Scheduled military and civilian aviation performances on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday June 11 at the Smyrna Airport include:. U.S. Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-130 U.S. Air Force Raptor F-22 U.S. Air Force...
SMYRNA, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Local basketball teams made history 50 years ago

Maury County high school basketball is past mid-season and soon the postseason tournaments will be in full tilt to decide which teams will make it to the TSSAA State Tournaments. Good luck to all the Maury County teams in your District Tournaments. I was looking back on the history of...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Rev. Roderick Belin Named “Pastor of the Year”

NASHVILLE, TN — Roderick Dwayne Belin is President/Publisher of the AME Sunday School Union, the publishing house for the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is an anointed preacher and teacher with a prophetic voice and a global mission to empower God’s people to reach their full potential and fulfill their divine purposes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro In Top 5 Places For Black Families

February is Black History Month, and it’s important to recognize the financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face in 2023. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Expunged Records and New Beginnings

NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea

Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for …. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for 3rd year. Man killed during confrontation with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Charlotte man wants to know how he ended up stabbed to death in East Nashville over the weekend. 30-year-old Jamal Moore’s family is devastated and confused and said all Jamal ever did was try to help others. His family said Jamal...
NASHVILLE, TN

