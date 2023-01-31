Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Eriq George signs to play for father, Eddie, at TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery Bell Academy defensive lineman Eriq George has signed to play for Tennessee State under his father, Eddie George. “To have my son come play for me is going to be thrilling,” said Eddie. This was a moment Titans legend and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has been waiting on […]
wgnsradio.com
Drive By Ascension St. Thomas Tonight and SEE red
(MURFREESBORO) Drive by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital at night and see RED. The local hospital is lit in red to honor HEART MONTH. The hospital also recognizes those who care for the heart health of our communities, specifically Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, emergency medical services workers, emergency departments associates, and other healthcare heroes providing 24/7 care to those who are critically ill.
fox17.com
'Disappointing' actions lead to indefinite suspension of Vanderbilt's Sigma Chi fraternity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Sigma Chi has voted to suspend their chapter at Vanderbilt University, the fraternity announced this week. The Executive Committee says it comes amid "accountability issues" and "disappointing" actions among members. "The members' actions were inconsistent with the Fraternity's values, and the [committee] was left with...
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
boropulse.com
Murfreesboro Business Buzz: El Patron Taqueria, Tasty Table, Dunkin’, Taste of Thai, Barrett Firearms, In-N-Out, Saint Thomas Westlawn
The Tasty Table recently announced that it has plans to open at the Reeves-Sain Pharmacy under the name of The Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table. The previous location on North Church Street will serve as a private event space and kitchen for catering, but will not continue operating as a restaurant.
wvlt.tv
Blue Angels to headline Great Tennessee Air Show
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Great Tennessee Air Show has revealed its lineup of world-class performers. Scheduled military and civilian aviation performances on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday June 11 at the Smyrna Airport include:. U.S. Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-130 U.S. Air Force Raptor F-22 U.S. Air Force...
wvlt.tv
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
WSMV
Illegal daycare for 52 children in Nashville allowed to reopen without consequences by the state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An ongoing WSMV4 Investigation into daycare director Holly Jennings showed she operated an illegal daycare in East Nashville for 52 children for six months without the state realizing she was even open, according to parents and staff. Even after Jennings was shut down for operating Little...
mainstreetmaury.com
Local basketball teams made history 50 years ago
Maury County high school basketball is past mid-season and soon the postseason tournaments will be in full tilt to decide which teams will make it to the TSSAA State Tournaments. Good luck to all the Maury County teams in your District Tournaments. I was looking back on the history of...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
Tennessee Tribune
Rev. Roderick Belin Named “Pastor of the Year”
NASHVILLE, TN — Roderick Dwayne Belin is President/Publisher of the AME Sunday School Union, the publishing house for the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is an anointed preacher and teacher with a prophetic voice and a global mission to empower God’s people to reach their full potential and fulfill their divine purposes.
WSMV
Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro In Top 5 Places For Black Families
February is Black History Month, and it’s important to recognize the financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face in 2023. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black...
Tennessee Tribune
Expunged Records and New Beginnings
NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
WSMV
“So it happened again,” Hendersonville firefighters help deliver baby
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A photograph captures seven smiling firefighters and EMS workers after the group helped deliver a baby on Thursday night. The Hendersonville Fire Department posted on Facebook that the B shift crews at Station One joined forces with Sumner County EMS to bring a baby boy into the world.
How Prince’s became the first Black-owned hot chicken spot in Nashville
While many things in Nashville have changed, one thing that has remained constant is Prince's Hot Chicken.
WKRN
Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea
Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for …. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for 3rd year. Man killed during confrontation with...
Fire damages oldest collectible card shop in South Nashville
It was a heartbreaking return to work for one Music City businessman. His beloved collectible card shop in South Nashville caught fire, leaving almost everything inside destroyed.
WSMV
Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Charlotte man wants to know how he ended up stabbed to death in East Nashville over the weekend. 30-year-old Jamal Moore’s family is devastated and confused and said all Jamal ever did was try to help others. His family said Jamal...
