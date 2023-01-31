ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter

 3 days ago
FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.

Bolstering the reporting ranks will be Se Kwon, who is joining the team from WDAY in Fargo.

Kwon is also expected to anchor some mornings as well, having both reporting and anchoring experience from her previous morning news gig.

Originally born in Korea, Kwon moved to the Twin Cities when she was 7 years old. She posted to Twitter thanking her viewers in Fargo on Tuesday.

Flood is a Champlin High School graduate who attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth before transferring to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Before joining FOX 9, she worked as a reporter and anchor in Madison, Wisconsin.

