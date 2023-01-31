Read full article on original website
Suspect charged after 2 officers shot in Soulard Thursday night
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A suspect has been charged after two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 36-year-old Cortez Darrell Sipes with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Court documents state Sipes is a convicted felon.
Police: Surveillance video shows St. Louis alderman struck woman with his car, charges not issued
ST. LOUIS — Police say a St. Louis alderman struck a woman with his car moments before he went on social media accusing her of trying to carjack him, according to a report obtained by 5 On Your Side. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has declined to...
Missouri carjacking suspect under arrest after police chase
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect was caught by police near Berger, Missouri, after a 90 mph police chase from Washington, Missouri. The man was wanted for an armed carjacking. A woman called Washington police at around 6:30 a.m. She told them that a man with a black handgun...
Barnhart man, woman hurt in crash in Otto
A man and woman, both 35 and both from Barnhart, were injured Sunday night, Jan. 29, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 near the 184.6 mile marker in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:17 p.m., Cody B. Leu was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion...
Man with outstanding warrants in custody after refusing to leave home near Hillsboro, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man with outstanding warrants for domestic abuse barricaded himself in a residence near Hillsboro, Missouri, Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities had the man in custody after 4 p.m. after he surrendered himself. The sheriff’s office got a tip around noon that...
Grieving family demands answers after Sullivan woman convicted in Capitol insurrection charged in deadly drunk driving crash
SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- The suffering and sorrow of a grieving family are still so sharp, more than a year after a fatal crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County. Vickie Wilson died, and her husband Ryan was severely injured. The woman accused of being drunk behind the wheel is Emily Hernandez. She is most notorious for being at the Capitol insurrection.
Carjacking suspect arrested after police pursuit ends in crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A carjacking suspect is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning. At around 6:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a carjacking that happened in Washington, Missouri. Just before 7 a.m., a trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol located the car and tried to pull it over and that’s when a pursuit ensued.
Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
Standoff ends between police, suspect in Hillsboro
Police officers are engaged in a standoff with a suspect Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.
Man shot, killed at Cuba, Mo. park
CUBA, Mo. – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a park Wednesday in Cuba, Missouri. A 33-year-old man died in the shooting at Hood Park, according to the Cuba Police Department. Police have not identified the victim. Investigators are working to identify a vehicle that...
21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting
FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
Man arrested for stealing $200K worth of construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro
Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Old Hwy. 21 south of Hayden Road north of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At. 3:04 p.m., Samantha S. Landers, 26, of Desloge was driving north in a 2017 Jeep...
‘Breaks my heart’: Neighbors respond after toddler’s death in south St. Louis
Two people, including a toddler, were found dead Thursday night in south St. Louis. Police are still trying to piece together what led to their deaths.
MSHP assisting with murder investigation at Crawford County park
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with a murder investigation in Crawford County. The Cuba Police Department reports officers were called Wednesday to Hood Park on the city’s east side to respond to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Police say he’ll be identified after family members have been contacted.
Lincoln County crews search for clues in cold cases
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office spent part of Friday searching for new clues in cold cases.
Festus woman injured during Old Highway 21 accident
A Festus woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Highway 21 south of Hayden Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Samantha Landers of Desloge was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass north on Old 21 and crossed the center line, and struck a 365 Conventional semi-truck driven by 47-year-old Dawn McPherson of Festus. While Landers was not injured, McPherson was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just at 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
Local rapper arrested on fentanyl, gun charges
A 25-year-old rapper from St. Louis was arrested Wednesday on federal gun and drug charges.
Two St. Louis officers shot in Soulard, suspect in custody
Two St. Louis officers are hospitalized after they were shot late Thursday night in the Soulard neighborhood.
Spire employee struck by fleeing driver in south St. Louis
A driver fleeing from police struck a Spire employee Wednesday morning in St. Louis. The employee is now hospitalized with severe injuries.
