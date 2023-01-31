ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Suspect charged after 2 officers shot in Soulard Thursday night

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A suspect has been charged after two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 36-year-old Cortez Darrell Sipes with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Court documents state Sipes is a convicted felon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri carjacking suspect under arrest after police chase

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect was caught by police near Berger, Missouri, after a 90 mph police chase from Washington, Missouri. The man was wanted for an armed carjacking. A woman called Washington police at around 6:30 a.m. She told them that a man with a black handgun...
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Barnhart man, woman hurt in crash in Otto

A man and woman, both 35 and both from Barnhart, were injured Sunday night, Jan. 29, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 near the 184.6 mile marker in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:17 p.m., Cody B. Leu was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion...
BARNHART, MO
KMOV

Grieving family demands answers after Sullivan woman convicted in Capitol insurrection charged in deadly drunk driving crash

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- The suffering and sorrow of a grieving family are still so sharp, more than a year after a fatal crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County. Vickie Wilson died, and her husband Ryan was severely injured. The woman accused of being drunk behind the wheel is Emily Hernandez. She is most notorious for being at the Capitol insurrection.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Carjacking suspect arrested after police pursuit ends in crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A carjacking suspect is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning. At around 6:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a carjacking that happened in Washington, Missouri. Just before 7 a.m., a trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol located the car and tried to pull it over and that’s when a pursuit ensued.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
FOX2Now

Man shot, killed at Cuba, Mo. park

CUBA, Mo. – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a park Wednesday in Cuba, Missouri. A 33-year-old man died in the shooting at Hood Park, according to the Cuba Police Department. Police have not identified the victim. Investigators are working to identify a vehicle that...
CUBA, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting

FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro

Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Old Hwy. 21 south of Hayden Road north of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At. 3:04 p.m., Samantha S. Landers, 26, of Desloge was driving north in a 2017 Jeep...
FESTUS, MO
kjluradio.com

MSHP assisting with murder investigation at Crawford County park

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with a murder investigation in Crawford County. The Cuba Police Department reports officers were called Wednesday to Hood Park on the city’s east side to respond to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Police say he’ll be identified after family members have been contacted.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus woman injured during Old Highway 21 accident

A Festus woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Highway 21 south of Hayden Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Samantha Landers of Desloge was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass north on Old 21 and crossed the center line, and struck a 365 Conventional semi-truck driven by 47-year-old Dawn McPherson of Festus. While Landers was not injured, McPherson was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just at 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy