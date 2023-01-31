Read full article on original website
TikTok-Based HR Conversations Are Coming for a New Generation of Workers
HR teams are still dealing with may of the same issues from last year: quiet quitting, lower engagement and burnout. TikTok could be a way to connect with workers in a more engaging and effective way. The platform can help companies do a better job in onboarding, and with discrimination...
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Jury Clears Elon Musk of Wrongdoing Related to 2018 Tesla Tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk. The trial pitted Tesla investors...
How the End of Netflix Password Sharing Will Change the Way Families Watch, Especially the Ones With College-Age Children
The streaming entertainment giant's long-awaited attempt to limit password sharing is coming by March. While details have been closely guarded, an FAQ page update this week, since deleted by Netflix, suggested how it plans to identify account sharing abuse. College kids' use of families' at-home logins may be among the...
