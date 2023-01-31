Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
Panthers' ‘Ideal' QB Situation Makes Them Trade Target for Bears
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
When Will Tom Brady Begin With FOX? Network Reportedly Had ‘No Idea' QB Was Retiring
Report: Tom Brady's future bosses had 'no idea' QB was retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. As one career ends, another begins. Just maybe not right away. Tom Brady announced his (final) retirement from NFL football on Wednesday, which opens the door for the 45-year-old to begin his second career as a broadcaster for FOX Sports.
Report: Zach LaVine ‘Would Have No Shortage of Suitors' for Trade
Report: Zach LaVine 'no shortage of suitors' for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine, if made available for trade by the Chicago Bulls, "would have no shortage of suitors," including the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.
Why Jalen Hurts' Age Doesn't Matter for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
Why Hurts’ age just simply doesn’t matter in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Maybe it should be a bigger storyline. If it was any other quarterback it probably would be a bigger storyline. But this is Jalen Hurts we’re talking about. And it...
NFL Says Concussions Made Significant Rise in 2022
NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from...
5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
What Is the Super Bowl LVII Spread? Eagles Remain Slight Favorites Over Chiefs
Eagles remain Super Bowl LVII favorites but not by much originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP might be even between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes but bookmakers maintain that the Eagles are slightly better than the Chiefs with a little more than a week before the biggest football contest of the year is played in Arizona.
Report: NFL GM Believes the Bears Will Try to Trade No. 1 Pick
Report: NFL GM believes Bears will try to trade No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late April can't arrive quicker for the Chicago Bears. That's when the NFL draft will commence and the clock will begin counting down on the Bears to decide with the first overall pick in the draft – if they don't trade it beforehand.
Davante Adams Fuels Aaron Rodgers-Raiders Speculation With Tweet
Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which...
Watch How a Super Bowl LVII Football Is Made
When Harrison Butker or Jake Elliott hits the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, it will mark the end of a journey that started nearly 2,000 miles away. Wilson, the official supplier of footballs for the NFL, is tasked with crafting special balls for the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
Here Are the Best Quarterback Performances in Super Bowl History
Best quarterback performances in Super Bowl history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. They say defense wins championships, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a prolific quarterback. Throughout the first 56 Super Bowls in NFL history, there have been plenty of incredible performances from the men under center.
Report: Tommy Rees ‘Top Target' for Alabama Offensive Coordinator
Report: Notre Dame offensive coordinator could turn to Bama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tommy Rees, the offensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is a "top target" for the offensive coordinator opening at the University of Alabama, according to Chris Low at ESPN. Nick Saban, the head...
Ryan Poles Characterizes Importance of This Year's Senior Bowl
Poles characterizes importance of the Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles met with the media in Mobile, Ala. to discuss the importance of the team's presence at this year's Senior Bowl. "It's real valuable for us," Poles said to ChicagoBears.com. "You can't get around the country...
Injury Updates for Bulls' Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams After Game
Injury updates for Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, both Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams left the Bulls-Hornets contest due to separate injuries in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Caruso was fouled after coming down with an offensive rebound, landing awkwardly. The...
Super Bowl Prop Betting Increasing in Popularity
Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
Bears Hire Jon Hoke as the New Cornerbacks/Pass Game Coordinator
Bears name Jon Hoke cornerbacks/pass game coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made four changes to their staff on Wednesday, including the hiring of Jon Hoke as their cornerbacks/passing game coordinator, according to a release from the team. Despite rumblings of former Bears player and coach, Chris...
Former Bears LB Khalil Mack Replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl
Khalil Mack replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Khalil Mack was named to his seventh Pro Bowl this season, but he won’t participate in the event. The league announced that Bradley Chubb will replace Mack, since he withdrew due to an injury.
