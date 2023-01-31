ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Chicago

Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
NBC Chicago

NFL Says Concussions Made Significant Rise in 2022

NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from...
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

What Is the Super Bowl LVII Spread? Eagles Remain Slight Favorites Over Chiefs

Eagles remain Super Bowl LVII favorites but not by much originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP might be even between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes but bookmakers maintain that the Eagles are slightly better than the Chiefs with a little more than a week before the biggest football contest of the year is played in Arizona.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Report: NFL GM Believes the Bears Will Try to Trade No. 1 Pick

Report: NFL GM believes Bears will try to trade No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late April can't arrive quicker for the Chicago Bears. That's when the NFL draft will commence and the clock will begin counting down on the Bears to decide with the first overall pick in the draft – if they don't trade it beforehand.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Davante Adams Fuels Aaron Rodgers-Raiders Speculation With Tweet

Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Chicago

Watch How a Super Bowl LVII Football Is Made

When Harrison Butker or Jake Elliott hits the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, it will mark the end of a journey that started nearly 2,000 miles away. Wilson, the official supplier of footballs for the NFL, is tasked with crafting special balls for the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Ryan Poles Characterizes Importance of This Year's Senior Bowl

Poles characterizes importance of the Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles met with the media in Mobile, Ala. to discuss the importance of the team's presence at this year's Senior Bowl. "It's real valuable for us," Poles said to ChicagoBears.com. "You can't get around the country...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Injury Updates for Bulls' Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams After Game

Injury updates for Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, both Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams left the Bulls-Hornets contest due to separate injuries in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Caruso was fouled after coming down with an offensive rebound, landing awkwardly. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Super Bowl Prop Betting Increasing in Popularity

Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Bears Hire Jon Hoke as the New Cornerbacks/Pass Game Coordinator

Bears name Jon Hoke cornerbacks/pass game coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made four changes to their staff on Wednesday, including the hiring of Jon Hoke as their cornerbacks/passing game coordinator, according to a release from the team. Despite rumblings of former Bears player and coach, Chris...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
