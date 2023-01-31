Read full article on original website
US May Lift Protections for Grizzly Bears Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
The Biden administration took a first step Friday toward ending federal protections for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky Mountains, which would open the door to future hunting in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said state officials provided “substantial” information that grizzlies have recovered from...
