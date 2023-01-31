A teen has been busted upstate in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who was gunned down in a Brooklyn park back in September, law enforcement sources said Wednesday. Wesley Walker, 16 – who investigators believe was on the run for nearly five months – was picked up in Binghamton early Wednesday, the sources told The Post. He was charged with murder in the Sept. 8 afternoon slaying of Unique Smith, who was blasted in the stomach by one of two masked bandits who asked about his gang affiliation, sources said. Smith, a student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools, was...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO