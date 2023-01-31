Ice Hockey: Livingston Beats West Morris, 7-2, on Senior Night

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Livingston High School ice hockey team scored three goals in the first period and went on to a 7-2 victory over West Morris on Monday.

Dillon Schultz scored two goals and assisted on another for the Lancers (10-4-3), who led, 3-0, after one period and 5-1 after two.

Anthony Cassese, Ryan Lelia and Ryan Zales each had one goal and one assist, and David Weinrib and Mitchell Friedman also scored one goal apiece for Livingston. Brett Conklin and Alex Selvin each assisted on two goals.

Livingston outshot West Morris, 67-11.

It was Senior Night for the Lancers. Honored before the game were 12th-graders Alex Selvin, Brett Conklin, Dillon Schultz, Reed Plotnick and Justinas Sanders.









