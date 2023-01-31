ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Ice Hockey: Livingston Beats West Morris, 7-2, on Senior Night

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Livingston High School ice hockey team scored three goals in the first period and went on to a 7-2 victory over West Morris on Monday.

Dillon Schultz scored two goals and assisted on another for the Lancers (10-4-3), who led, 3-0, after one period and 5-1 after two.

Anthony Cassese, Ryan Lelia and Ryan Zales each had one goal and one assist, and David Weinrib and Mitchell Friedman also scored one goal apiece for Livingston. Brett Conklin and Alex Selvin each assisted on two goals.

Livingston outshot West Morris, 67-11.

It was Senior Night for the Lancers. Honored before the game were 12th-graders Alex Selvin, Brett Conklin, Dillon Schultz, Reed Plotnick and Justinas Sanders.

TAPinto.net

Overtime Loss Eliminates Morristown Boys Basketball From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The 11th-seeded Colonials dropped a 66-62 overtime contest to sixth-seeded Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday night. Morristown (9-9) saw a three-game winning streak end. Four Morristown players finished in double figures: Zion Baitey and Finn Rodgers each with 16 points, Chris Galligan with 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes with 11 points. Jason Eisele led Jefferson with 20 points. The Colonials blew past No. 22 Seed Dover 72-21 in the Preliminary Round.  The loss pushes Jefferson to the Quarterfinal round where they will now face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Randolph High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Defeats Lyndhurst, 5-2

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – The pins were falling for Wood-Ridge, as the Blue Devils defeated Lyndhurst, 5-2, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling matchup Thursday in North Arlington.   The Blue Devils earned the win in game one with a decisive 752-613 victory over the Bears.  Nico Altamura rolled a 228 to lead the way, with Andrew Medina chipping in a 200 game to lead Wood-Ridge to the victory.  Game two went to Lyndhurst, 705-655, despite Giancarlo Valente’s 191 game.  Wood-Ridge bounced back in game three, as Medina rolled a 258 and Dylan Matawa rolled a 210 to lead the Blue Devils to aa 753-722 victory. Wood-Ridge was also able to collect the total pinfall point, defeating Lyndhurst 2160 to 2040   Wood-Ridge 5, Lyndhurst 2         Dylan Matawa 159 172 210 541 Andrew Medina 200 151 258 609 Nico Altamura 228 141 173 542 Giancarlo Valente 165 191 112 468 Wood-Ridge Total 752 655 753 2160 Lyndhurst 613 705 722 2040
LYNDHURST, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Westfield Wins Big Over Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61-42

SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD, NJ -- On paper, it looked like the game between the two rivals would be a close contest. Scotch Plains-Fanwood boasted a 13-6 record, while Westfield was 14-4. However, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 17-12 lead in the first quarter and continued to build upon it for the rest of the game.  Westfield's Paige Gorczyca scored a game-high 20 points, with Annie Ryan pumping in 15 and Sutton Factor adding 10. The Blue Devils' defense was equally impressive, as the team grabbed 45 rebounds, including 13 by Catie Carayannopoulos and 8 by Ryan. Westfield also had 5 blocks and 8 steals. Amanda Baylock hit for 14 points, while Ali Murphy added 11 for the Raiders. Scotch Plains-Fanwood next takes on South Plainfield on Saturday, Feb. 4, while Westfield tips off against Gill St. Bernard's on Saturday.
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Asbury Park on Senior Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ — Senior Bryan Zhang sank six 3-pointers in his return to the court to lead Watchung Hills over Asbury Park on Senior Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, 58-35. Prior to the game the Watchung Hills seniors and their parents were recognized.  SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE And the teachers selected by each of the senior boys basketball players were honored before tip off. Each senior chose one teacher that has had a positive impact on them and helped to make their experience a positive one. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE Watchung Hills (10-8) took a 34-20 lead into the...
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Girls Basketball Advances in County Tournament After Defeating Morris Knolls

MADISON, NJ -  No. 5 seed Madison defeated No. 12 Seed Morris Knolls in the First Round of the Morris County Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye in the Preliminary Round. Against Knolls, Charlotte Tuhy led all scorers with 30 points. Alex Reigle added 13 points. Madison will face No. 4 seed Randolph on Saturday February 4 at Morris Knolls High School.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: West Essex Edges Caldwell, 48-46

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- West Essex withstood an upset bid by Caldwell to hold on for a 48-46 girls basketball victory Thursday night. Sasha Resnick collected 13 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots, and Jordan Cohen also scored 13 points for West Essex (13-5).  Olivia Weiss finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Eliot Biggerstaff grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with six points in the victory. Lauren Sanderson led Caldwell (5-13) with 14 points, Natalia Brown had 12 points and Tea Fiore totaled 10 points in a losing cause.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; No. 9 Madison Upsets No. 8 Morris Knolls; Dodgers Advance to Quarterfinals

MADISON, NJ - Ninth-seeded Madison (13-6) continued its strong play with a 63-52 victory over eighth- seeded Morris Knolls in the Morris County Tournament first round. The Dodgers outscored Morris Knolls 42-26 in the second half. Evan Colao put in 18 points, Jackson Maloney scored 16 points and Tommy Bland added 14. The Dodgers defeated Whippany Park in the Preliminary Round 65-46. Now Madison will advance to face No. 1 West Morris  in the Quarterfinal Round on Saturday Feb. 4   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Basketball Team Clinches Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division Title

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team clinched the Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division title with a lopsided 55-23 victory over New Brunswick High School. Clinching the title capped off the Chargers annual benefit game which was played in honor of Spotswood High School sophomore Matt Carlson. Carlson died in an ATV accident over the Thanksgiving break. He was 16. The team posed for pictures following their clinching victory in t-shirts with E4M in yellow hearts with Carlson's name and number on the back. Carlson wore #20 for the...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: New Providence's Win over Roselle Catholic Gives Pioneers Division Championship

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- In the midst of a week with a couple of high-profile opponents on the schedule, the New Providence girls basketball team nonetheless could not look past its opponent on Wednesday, Roselle Catholic. The Pioneers held Roselle Catholic scoreless in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Lions, 67-34, to clinch the Watchung Division championship of the Union County Conference. It is New Providence's fourth consecutive division crown. This could have been a "trap game" for the Pioneers, who defeated highly regarded Pope John of Sparta on Monday and who will host Ocean Township (18-1) Thursday night....
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: East Brunswick Topples Keansburg, 60-9

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The East Brunswick wrestling team dealt Keansburg just its third loss of the season, 60-9, on Wednesday. The Bears improved to 10-5. Keansburg is 14-3. 175 Yisreal Thomas (EB) — Decision 6-5 Riely Jankowski (K) 190 Russell Novak (EB) — Pin 1:31 Joseph Mascolino (K) 215 Benjamin Erlich (EB) — Decision 9-7 Darren Deangelo (K) 285 Michael Menture (K) — Pin 1:13 James Mallon (EB) 106 Dominick Lezark (EB) — Pin 3:38 Nicholas Pisano (K) 113 Jake Gujski (EB) — Major Decision 13-2 Gavin Blozen (K) 120 Michael Burke (K) — Decision 7-4 Rishi Nair (EB) 126 Aedan Samson-Huggins (EB) — Technical Fall (15-0) 4:59 Divine Hare (K) 132 Connor Zaimov (EB) — Injury Default Daniel Slover (K) 138 Cullen Shamy (EB) — Pin 0:31 Ianna Rodriguez (K) 144 George Crostewitz (EB) — Pin 3:08 Abraham Crus-Ramirez (K) 150 Bailey Cuomo (EB) — Decision 7-6 Shawn Retta (K) 157 Devan Monahan (EB) — Pin 1:30 William Huhn (K) 165 Sa`ar Hochman (EB) — Pin 1:03 Jayden Johnson (K)
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Columbia Gets by Glen Ridge, 42-40

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -- The Columbia wrestling team recorded seven pins, which were just enough for the Cougars to defeat Glen Ridge, 42-40, Wednesday night. Columbia is 10-5. Glen Ridge is 9-4. 106 Reid Ordower (C) — Pin 5:45 Sebastian Kristal (GR) 113 Jared Van Allen (C) — Pin 4:57 Aaron Amici (GR) 120 Nico Frazier (GR) — Pin 3:14 Christian Venescar (C) 126 Owen Kristal (GR) — Forfeit 132 Kenji Shimizu (C) — Pin 3:12 Blake Davidson (GR) 138 August Katz (C) — Pin 1:46 Aiden Wallace (GR) 144 Derek Mingmongkol (C) — Pin 0:25 Mac Davidson (GR) 150 Riley Walsman (C) — Pin 2:41 Sebastian Chang-D`Arcy (GR) 157 Nichols Nicholas (GR) — Pin 4:57 William Walsman (C) 165 Jake Liloia (GR) — Pin 5:22 Lukas Alexander (C) 175 Ryder Smith (GR) — Major Decision 12-1 Louis Thelemaque III (C) 190 Nicholas Alexander (C) — Pin 0:24 Emmet Bushue (GR) 215 Sean Horsky (GR) — Pin 3:25 Leo Gold (C)
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Tops Summit, 44-25

UNION, NJ -- The Union wrestling team recorded three pins and went on to a 44-25 victory over Summit on Wednesday. The Farmers improved to 7-12. Summit is 4-15. 106 Jaydon Robles (U) — Pin 5:03 Quinn McNamara (S) 120 Jake Reimold (S) — Major Decision 16-8 Macain Romain (U) 126 Woodley Auciel (U) — Forfeit 132 Ariel Azeredo (U) — Forfeit 138 Gabriel Hargrove (U) — Technical Fall (17-2) Bryan Silva (S) 144 Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 4:38 Brendan Melendez (S) 150 Zach Natale (S) — Pin 2:22 Joshua Deleon (U) 157 Samuel Gouveia (S) — Pin 2:53 Ronaldinho Martinez (U) 165 Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 2:55 Jean-Cordell Hearinger (S) 175 Chris Gomez (S) — Decision 12-6 Daniel Collin (U) 190 Aviel Hernandez (U) — Forfeit 215 Nicholas Bertolotti (U) — Decision 4-2 Shane Reasons (S) 285 Samuel Henry (S) — Pin 1:24 Obreight Ingram (U)
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield High Football Standout Nathaniel Brown Will Play College Football at Pace University

A strong family support base, coupled with a commitment to academic success, spiritual guidance and a lot of athletic skill has helped Bloomfield High's talented defensive back and wide receiver, Nathaniel Brown, to the next phase of his life. Brown, the youngest of two born to Bridgit Burton Brown and Bryan Brown, will play collegiate football at Pace University, beginning this fall. The Bloomfield High senior made his decision official, on Feb. 1, at the office of BHS principal Christopher Jennings, with his parents and sister, Lonnie, in attendance, along with Jennings, Bloomfield athletic director, Steve Jenkins and the Bengals head football...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

High School Senior Tackles Bruising Fullbacks, Precalculus Exams

NEW BRUNSWICK – Trying to tackle bruising fullbacks was challenging, but Yasir Johnson said they were not as scary as pre-calculus tests with polynomial functions and linear factors. “You look at it and you think you know what you’re doing, but sometimes you really don’t,” he said. “With football, you know what’s going to happen.” The New Brunswick High School senior has taken on both challenges with uncommon dedication and intensity, and on Feb. 1 his hard work in the athletic and academic arenas was recognized and rewarded when he signed a letter of intent to play football at Assumption University on a scholarship...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Hoboken Beats BelovED Charter, 53-16

HOBOKEN, NJ -- Deandra Gutierrez' long-range shooting fueled Hoboken to a 53-16 girls basketball victory over BelovED Charter on Tuesday. Gutierrez sank five 3-pointers and finished with a 17 points for the RedWings (11-6). Emma Conway led Hoboken in scoring with 20 points. Gutierrez leads Hoboken with 33 3-point baskets this season. Conway paces the team in scoring (186 points) and rebounding (148).
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Dayton Hands Elizabeth its First Loss, 63-58, in OT

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The Dayton girls basketball team dealt previously unbeaten Elizabeth its first loss of the season, 63-58, in overtime on Wednesday. Sami Casey scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-5), who outscored Elizabeth, 11-6, in overtime. Molly Martys finished with 15 points, Amiel Dillard had 12 points and Angela Gatto netted 10 points for Dayton. Dillard hit a jumper in the lane to give Dayton a 56-54 lead with 3:02 left in overtime. Martys hit a driving rebound basket with 1:52 to go to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 58-54. After an Elizabeth basket, Casey sank both ends of a one-and-one with 29 seconds left to give Dayton a 60-56 lead. A layup by Caitlyn Del Duca in the final seconds capped the scoring for Dayton. Dynasty Chandler grabbed 18 rebounds to go with 11 points for Elizabeth (20-1).
DAYTON, OH
TAPinto.net

Eastside High School Football Standout Elijah Carroll Commits to East Stroudsburg

PATERSON, NJ -  Eastside Football’s Elijah Carroll and his proud parents sat at a table with three hats, each bearing the logos of universities that had made offers to the star returner for next year – Alvernia College, East Stroudsburg, and Pace. After Carroll made some welcoming remarks to the group of supporters in the Eastside gymnasium, he put the East Stroudsburg University (ESU) hat on his head. Almost on cue, his mother, Monesia Jones, and his father, Rufus Carroll, unzipped their jackets to reveal their East Stroudsburg t-shirts. His grandparents, Henry and Victoria Rollins, were close by watching proudly.  “Throughout my...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24.  Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall.  A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury. “Aside from being a really good academic school, the coach was really welcoming, and the athletic community was really welcoming, and I felt really comfortable there,“ Reyndoudt explained when asked why she chose Drew. ...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield High Football and Basketball Great Charles Woods Headed to the School's Athletic Hall of Fame

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Forty five years after starring for multiple varsity sports teams at Bloomfield High School, Charles 'Ace' Woods has received 'The Call'. Woods, a 1977 BHS graduate, will be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, on April 27. He will join Anna Maria Martino, Steve Vahalla, Jr., Sarah Prezioso, Mike Carter Sr. and Michael Nazzaretto, in the Class of 2023.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Woods was a marvelous football and basketball player for the Bengals. He started on the varsity football team from 1974-1976, and...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

