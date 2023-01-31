Sawgrass to I-95 Connection Likely to Happen Sooner Than Originally Planned

PARKLAND, FL- Parkland residents looking to connect to areas of the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area via I-95 are in for some good news; the forthcoming connection from the Sawgrass Expressway to I-95 via a road expansion in Deerfield Beach could begin construction as soon as early 2024.

The long-awaited project has been slow to develop, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has included the Sawgrass to I-95 expansion as one of 20 traffic projects that are being fast-tracked for completion as part of his "Moving Florida Forward" proposal.

The Sawgrass to I-95 expansion will cost about $178 million dollars to complete, and is part of the 20-project, $7 billion dollar total for highway projects.

The expedited plan would begin construction close to a year earlier than originally expected.



