West New York, NJ

NJ man accused of having material of boy, 13, and girl, 4, engaged in sex acts: prosecutors

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey man is accused of manipulating a 13-year-old boy into sending him pictures and videos of the teen performing sex acts on a 4-year-old girl, authorities said.

Joseph Suarez, 31, of West New York, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated sexual assault, according to Hudson County prosecutors.

On Jan. 10, authorities received a tip about inappropriate material being created and shared on a social media platform called Discord. Investigators determined Suarez was talking to the 13-year-old boy online and told him to send the images of him and the girl, officials said. Authorities found more than 1,000 files of sex abuse materials in the defendant’s home, prosecutors said.

Suarez has also been charged with facilitating child sex abuse material, distribution of child sex abuse material, and possession of child sex abuse material, officials said.

