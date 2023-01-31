Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Everyone Named The Same Landing Spot For Kyrie Irving After Trade Request
Just in case there wasn't enough intrigue surrounding this year's trade deadline, Kyrie Irving has decided to inform the Nets that he wants out. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news that Irving wants to be traded before next Thursday's deadline. He made this decision after ...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Makes Decision On Lakers' Home Games Amid LeBron James' Pursuit Of Scoring Record
With LeBron James just 63 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has decided that he'll be watching his former team in person next week. According to Reuters, Abdul-Jabbar will be in attendance for the Lakers' upcoming home games against ...
Five-Star Tight End Announces Unusual National Signing Day Decision
Tight end Duce Robinson of Pinnacle high school in Arizona is one of the more highly sought-after targets by top college football programs. A 5-star recruit, Robinson has received offers from five programs but is thought to have honed in on the Georgia Bulldogs or USC Trojans as his college ...
Magic Johnson Makes His Thoughts On Lakers, Kyrie Irving Trade Clear
On Friday afternoon the basketball world learned that Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to be traded. According to multiple reports, Irving was not happy with how contract talks went with the Nets over the past few months. Instead of working to smooth our their differences, Irving wants out. One ...
Look: LeBron James Tweet Going Viral After Kyrie Irving Trade Demand
When the news dropped that Kyrie Irving wants the Nets to trade him before next Thursday's deadline, fans immediately named the Lakers as a potential landing spot. Though a deal between the Lakers and Nets is not imminent at this time, LeBron James' latest tweet has fans wondering what may or ...
Lakers Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Westbrook Trade
Russell Westbrook could be on the move before the NBA trade deadline next Thursday. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Lakers and Jazz have had "exploratory conversations" around Westbrook. In 50 games this season, Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points, 7.6 assists and 6.3 ...
Report: How The Lakers Really Feel About Kyrie Irving Trade
On Friday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that Kyrie Irving wants out of Brooklyn. Irving, who requested a trade from the Nets, wants to be dealt before the Feb. 9 deadline. The Lakers have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for him. While on ESPN's NBA Today, ...
What Lakers Could Offer In Kyrie Irving Trade
Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least. With the trade deadline set for next Thursday, the Nets will have to figure out how they want to approach the second half of the ...
Southern California boys basketball team stripped of 64 wins, eligibility to playoffs
The Riverside Poly boys basketball team, 16-11 on the season, was ruled ineligible for the 2023 postseason, among other sanctions, the Southern Section announced on Wednesday. A press release from the state's largest section revealed the program was in violation of several section ...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Hulk Hogan Update
Earlier this week, wrestling legend Kurt Angle suggested former WWE star Hulk Hogan was suffering significant consequences from a back surgery. "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle said, via Fox News. "He can’t feel his lower body. He used his cane to walk around. I thought he was ...
Look: Tom Brady Reveals First Thing He's Doing In Retirement
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons earlier this week. So, what is the all-time great quarterback going to do next? On Friday morning, Brady took to Twitter to reveal his next move. "Now that I’m retired I have time to go see @80forBrady four ...
