Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
Boxing Scene
Plant: Not Gonna Be On Cocaine And I'mma Whoop Benavidez's Ass!
Caleb Plant seemed to arrive at the official announcement press conference with the best of intentions. That didn’t prevent the former IBF super middleweight titlist from taking a parting shot at David Benavidez while the two were on stage Thursday afternoon at L.A. Live to promote their upcoming grudge match.
Boxing Scene
Mario Barrios: My Goal Right Now is To Become a Two-Time World Champion
Former world champion and San Antonio’s own Mario “El Azteca” Barrios shared insights into his training camp with top trainer Bob Santos and promised fireworks for his hometown fans when he takes on Jovanie Santiago on Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
Arnold Barboza Outworks Jose Pedraza For Unanimous Decision Win
Arnold Barboza Jr. didn’t deliver the type of statement-making win to demand bigger and better fights. It was still an honest effort by the 31-year-old Californian who turned away a stiff challenge from former two-division titlist Jose Pedraza to remain unbeaten as a pro. Barboza won by scores of 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94 in their ESPN-televised ten-round junior welterweight contest Friday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Photos: David Benavidez, Caleb Plant - Trade Words at Heated Press Conference
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavídez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant continued their war of words and nearly came to blows at a tense press conference in Los Angeles Thursday before they settle their years-long rivalry in a 12-round showdown that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
Jose Valenzuela vs. Chris Colbert To Land On Benavidez-Plant PPV On March 25
LOS ANGELES — A pair of up-and-coming prospects coming off their first career defeats will meet in what suddenly amounts to a crossroads matchup. Jose Valenzuela, 23, and Chris Colbert, 26, will fight as a featured undercard attraction on the pay-per-view portion of the event headlined by David Benavidez and Caleb Plant on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime.
Boxing Scene
Justis Huni Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Australia’s rising Heavyweight star Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) has signed a multi-year promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 23-year-old from Brisbane is ranked at No.14 in the world with the WBO and becomes Matchroom’s latest recruit from Down Under, joining a growing stable that boasts IBF Bantamweight World Champion Ebanie Bridges, 22-0 Heavyweight contender Demsey McKean, Featherweight sensation Skye Nicolson, WBO Global Super-Lightweight Champion Liam Paro, WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Champion Stevie Spark and multi-division titlist Brock Jarvis.
Boxing Scene
Jarrett Hurd On The Comeback Trail: “I Want Big Charlo, Janibek, GGG"
Seemingly no fighter could stand toe to toe with Jarrett Hurd over the course of a 12-round fight. In order to win his IBF junior middleweight crown in 2017, the Maryland native stopped Tony Harrison dead in his tracks. Just one year later, Hurd parlayed his title win, along with a defense of his trinket against Austin Trout, into a unified reign by eking out a split decision victory against Erislandy Lara.
Boxing Scene
Liam Wilson: I Think Navarrete's Come In Overweight And They Tampered With The Scales
Liam Wilson plans to have answers for everything Emanuel Navarrete brings into the ring. For now, his team demands answers for everything that happened at the scales. The visiting Australian contender was stunned at his announced weight of 126.3 pounds during Thursday’s official pre-fight weigh-in. Navarrete stepped on the same scale at 129.2 pounds under the supervision of the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission ahead of their vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (Friday, ESPN, 10:00 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Top ‘Goal For 2023’ Is To Make Golokvin vs. Munguia
Oscar De La Hoya believes there is a compelling — and more importantly, feasible — fight in the near offing for Jaime Munguia. The head of Golden Boy said in a recent interview that his priority this year is to make sure Mexico’s Munguia is involved in a significant fight, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, the Kazakh bruiser who holds two 160-pound titles, is apparently at the top of the Hall of Famer’s list.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz, Undercard Weigh-In Results From Madison Square Garden
Amanda Serrano has won world titles in seven divisions on her way to becoming one of the biggest stars in women’s boxing. She is expected to fight undisputed champion Katie Taylor at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds for the second time May 20 in Dublin, but Serrano admits that she is most comfortable boxing as a featherweight. The 34-year-old Serrano showed yet again Friday that she can continue to make the 126-pound maximum for her division.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Canelo Really Wants To Fight In Mexico On May 6th; I Think It'll Be John Ryder
NEW YORK – Canelo Alvarez might finally fight in his home country again. Promoter Eddie Hearn informed BoxingScene.com on Thursday that Alvarez’s next fight could take place in his native Mexico. Guadalajara’s Alvarez will return to the ring May 6, perhaps against John Ryder, and the undisputed super middleweight champion’s preference, according to Hearn, is to box in Mexico for the first time in more than 11 years.
Boxing Scene
Edgar Berlanga To Decide Soon Between Offers From De La Hoya, Haymon, Hearn
NEW YORK – Edgar Berlanga has been presented with three appealing options a couple weeks after he parted ways with longtime promoter Top Rank Inc. Berlanga and his manager, Keith Connolly, informed BoxingScene.com that Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and Eddie Hearns’ Matchroom Boxing have all made offers to work with the undefeated super middleweight contender. Brooklyn’s Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is expected to decide soon which of the three aforementioned men will help guide his career for the foreseeable future.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----
David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Definitely See A Rematch With Mayer; Second Fight Will End By Knockout
There are other meaningful fights that interest Alycia Baumgardner, namely a shot at the winner of the lightweight championship rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Baumgardner is sure, though, that she will battle bitter rival Mikaela Mayer again. Baumgardner won their 10-round, 130-pound championship unification bout by split decision...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
Boxing Scene
Daniel Blancas, Former Amateur Standout, Joins Team Benavidez - Makes PBC Debut March 4
Daniel Blancas could not ask for greater preparation ahead of his biggest opportunity thus far as a pro. The former amateur standout and current unbeaten prospect is the latest boxer to join the training stable of Jose Benavidez Sr. The move comes as Milwaukee’s Blancas (4-0, 2KOs) is due to make his debut with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), as he will appear on the preliminary undercard preceding the March 4 Showtime tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
Boxing Scene
Andrew Cain Eager To Be The First To Stop Ionut Baluta
ASKING ANDREW CAIN how he is planning to approach his forthcoming collision with Ionut Baluta drew a typically robust - and utterly predictable - response from the WBC International Silver super bantamweight champion. Tickets are on sale for Cain's second defense of his treasured green strap, which will take place...
Boxing Scene
Berlanga Shares Ideal 3-Fight Plan: Ryder or O'Sullivan, Munguia & Canelo
Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank parted ways because the boxer felt that his career wasn’t being guided in a direction or pace that he felt he was ready for. The 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has strung wins against the likes of Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and Demond Nicholson in his last four fights.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren: Yarde Showed He Truly Belongs at Top Echelon at 175
LAST SATURDAY NIGHT at Wembley Anthony Yarde showed that he belongs, truly belongs in the top echelon of the world light heavyweight division. Anthony himself will take no particular pride in coming second, but in so many ways he proved himself as a world class fighter in the way he traded blow for blow with unified and unbeaten world champion Artur Beterbiev.
