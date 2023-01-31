ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Plant: Not Gonna Be On Cocaine And I'mma Whoop Benavidez's Ass!

Caleb Plant seemed to arrive at the official announcement press conference with the best of intentions. That didn’t prevent the former IBF super middleweight titlist from taking a parting shot at David Benavidez while the two were on stage Thursday afternoon at L.A. Live to promote their upcoming grudge match.
Mario Barrios: My Goal Right Now is To Become a Two-Time World Champion

Former world champion and San Antonio’s own Mario “El Azteca” Barrios shared insights into his training camp with top trainer Bob Santos and promised fireworks for his hometown fans when he takes on Jovanie Santiago on Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Arnold Barboza Outworks Jose Pedraza For Unanimous Decision Win

Arnold Barboza Jr. didn’t deliver the type of statement-making win to demand bigger and better fights. It was still an honest effort by the 31-year-old Californian who turned away a stiff challenge from former two-division titlist Jose Pedraza to remain unbeaten as a pro. Barboza won by scores of 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94 in their ESPN-televised ten-round junior welterweight contest Friday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Photos: David Benavidez, Caleb Plant - Trade Words at Heated Press Conference

Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavídez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant continued their war of words and nearly came to blows at a tense press conference in Los Angeles Thursday before they settle their years-long rivalry in a 12-round showdown that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Jose Valenzuela vs. Chris Colbert To Land On Benavidez-Plant PPV On March 25

LOS ANGELES — A pair of up-and-coming prospects coming off their first career defeats will meet in what suddenly amounts to a crossroads matchup. Jose Valenzuela, 23, and Chris Colbert, 26, will fight as a featured undercard attraction on the pay-per-view portion of the event headlined by David Benavidez and Caleb Plant on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime.
Justis Huni Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn

Australia’s rising Heavyweight star Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) has signed a multi-year promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 23-year-old from Brisbane is ranked at No.14 in the world with the WBO and becomes Matchroom’s latest recruit from Down Under, joining a growing stable that boasts IBF Bantamweight World Champion Ebanie Bridges, 22-0 Heavyweight contender Demsey McKean, Featherweight sensation Skye Nicolson, WBO Global Super-Lightweight Champion Liam Paro, WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Champion Stevie Spark and multi-division titlist Brock Jarvis.
Jarrett Hurd On The Comeback Trail: “I Want Big Charlo, Janibek, GGG"

Seemingly no fighter could stand toe to toe with Jarrett Hurd over the course of a 12-round fight. In order to win his IBF junior middleweight crown in 2017, the Maryland native stopped Tony Harrison dead in his tracks. Just one year later, Hurd parlayed his title win, along with a defense of his trinket against Austin Trout, into a unified reign by eking out a split decision victory against Erislandy Lara.
Liam Wilson: I Think Navarrete's Come In Overweight And They Tampered With The Scales

Liam Wilson plans to have answers for everything Emanuel Navarrete brings into the ring. For now, his team demands answers for everything that happened at the scales. The visiting Australian contender was stunned at his announced weight of 126.3 pounds during Thursday’s official pre-fight weigh-in. Navarrete stepped on the same scale at 129.2 pounds under the supervision of the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission ahead of their vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (Friday, ESPN, 10:00 p.m. ET).
De La Hoya Says Top ‘Goal For 2023’ Is To Make Golokvin vs. Munguia

Oscar De La Hoya believes there is a compelling — and more importantly, feasible — fight in the near offing for Jaime Munguia. The head of Golden Boy said in a recent interview that his priority this year is to make sure Mexico’s Munguia is involved in a significant fight, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, the Kazakh bruiser who holds two 160-pound titles, is apparently at the top of the Hall of Famer’s list.
Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz, Undercard Weigh-In Results From Madison Square Garden

Amanda Serrano has won world titles in seven divisions on her way to becoming one of the biggest stars in women’s boxing. She is expected to fight undisputed champion Katie Taylor at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds for the second time May 20 in Dublin, but Serrano admits that she is most comfortable boxing as a featherweight. The 34-year-old Serrano showed yet again Friday that she can continue to make the 126-pound maximum for her division.
Hearn: Canelo Really Wants To Fight In Mexico On May 6th; I Think It'll Be John Ryder

NEW YORK – Canelo Alvarez might finally fight in his home country again. Promoter Eddie Hearn informed BoxingScene.com on Thursday that Alvarez’s next fight could take place in his native Mexico. Guadalajara’s Alvarez will return to the ring May 6, perhaps against John Ryder, and the undisputed super middleweight champion’s preference, according to Hearn, is to box in Mexico for the first time in more than 11 years.
Edgar Berlanga To Decide Soon Between Offers From De La Hoya, Haymon, Hearn

NEW YORK – Edgar Berlanga has been presented with three appealing options a couple weeks after he parted ways with longtime promoter Top Rank Inc. Berlanga and his manager, Keith Connolly, informed BoxingScene.com that Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and Eddie Hearns’ Matchroom Boxing have all made offers to work with the undefeated super middleweight contender. Brooklyn’s Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is expected to decide soon which of the three aforementioned men will help guide his career for the foreseeable future.
Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----

David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
Daniel Blancas, Former Amateur Standout, Joins Team Benavidez - Makes PBC Debut March 4

Daniel Blancas could not ask for greater preparation ahead of his biggest opportunity thus far as a pro. The former amateur standout and current unbeaten prospect is the latest boxer to join the training stable of Jose Benavidez Sr. The move comes as Milwaukee’s Blancas (4-0, 2KOs) is due to make his debut with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), as he will appear on the preliminary undercard preceding the March 4 Showtime tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
Andrew Cain Eager To Be The First To Stop Ionut Baluta

ASKING ANDREW CAIN how he is planning to approach his forthcoming collision with Ionut Baluta drew a typically robust - and utterly predictable - response from the WBC International Silver super bantamweight champion. Tickets are on sale for Cain's second defense of his treasured green strap, which will take place...
Berlanga Shares Ideal 3-Fight Plan: Ryder or O'Sullivan, Munguia & Canelo

Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank parted ways because the boxer felt that his career wasn’t being guided in a direction or pace that he felt he was ready for. The 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has strung wins against the likes of Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and Demond Nicholson in his last four fights.
Frank Warren: Yarde Showed He Truly Belongs at Top Echelon at 175

LAST SATURDAY NIGHT at Wembley Anthony Yarde showed that he belongs, truly belongs in the top echelon of the world light heavyweight division. Anthony himself will take no particular pride in coming second, but in so many ways he proved himself as a world class fighter in the way he traded blow for blow with unified and unbeaten world champion Artur Beterbiev.

