Fresh Ideation Food Group recalls sandwiches, other products due to possible listeria contamination
Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC of Baltimore, MD is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun Van Doren selected as First VP of the New Jersey Association of Counties
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – At the annual reorganization meeting of the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC), held on Friday, Jan. 27, Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren was selected to serve as First Vice President of the organization. The New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) is a...
County College of Morris and Ramapo College sign New Jersey’s first data science transfer agreement
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – 2023 kicked off with the following declaration from Tech Crunch magazine: “Data science is perhaps the most exciting area in all of enterprise technology right now, and it’s evolving at a lightning pace.”. Recognizing the significance of this dynamic industry, Ramapo...
NJ Department of Agriculture places all counties in spotted lanternfly quarantine zone
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has expanded the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone to include all 21 counties, New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher announced Wednesday. One of the primary purposes of the quarantine is to bring attention to residents and business owners to check...
Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
Bureau of Securities orders 3 website operators to stop offering fraudulent cryptocurrency investment opportunities, urges NJ residents to beware of ‘pig butchering’ scams
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that the Bureau of Securities ordered three website operators involved in cyber scams to stop offering fraudulent cryptocurrency investments in violation of the New Jersey Securities Law. The Bureau urges New Jersey residents to beware of romance and cryptocurrency scams...
Gottheimer announces new steps for senior security strategy to combat financial scams
MIDLAND PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Bergen County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Friday announced new steps as part of his Senior Security Strategy — to help end financial scams targeting our seniors. Bergen County has the largest population of people aged 60 and over in the state —...
New Jersey awarded over $5M in federal grants to advance drug eradication and enforcement task forces
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Wednesday announced that NJSP has been awarded two competitive grants of over $5 million combined to crack down on illegal drugs in New Jersey. The grant awards for the Methamphetamine Eradication and Opioid Enforcement...
NJBPU president appoints director of Broadband Office
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) President Joseph L. Fiordaliso announced his appointment of Valarry Bullard as the Director of the newly created Broadband Office. Bullard fills a key role for the State of New Jersey in achieving digital equity and broadband access and adoption...
Gov. Murphy signs bill allowing special events on preserved farmland
NEW JERSEY – Bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho that would authorize special social events on preserved farmland was signed into law Friday by Governor Murphy. “I am proud this legislation will be signed into law. Our heritage as the ‘Garden State’ goes back hundreds of years, and...
Washington Township Police Lieutenant Mark Niemynski retires after 30 years on the job
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Lieutenant Mark Niemynski retired this week after 30 years with the Washington Township Police Department. Niemynski was hired in 1993 and upon graduating from the Morris County Police Academy was assigned to the patrol division. He was later assigned to the Community Policing/DARE...
Comment period open for forest management activities on Sparta Mountain Wildlife Management Area
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – In accordance with the July 2021 Addendum, forest management activities planned on Sparta Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA) for next year (2023/24) is now open for comment. As outlined in the 2017 Sparta Mountain WMA Forest Stewardship Plan, forest management activities in the...
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
NJ Department of Health issues request for proposal to support employee well-being through pet therapy initiatives
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is currently seeking proposals from up to four canine support vendors under its proposed six-month Project Willow Animal Assisted Support Employee Wellness Program. The goal of the initiative, funded under a grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control...
