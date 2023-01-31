ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Casting a vote for Shane Steichen or Brian Callahan for Colts’ new head coach/offensive mind

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atENQ_0kXmLfJS00

INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard has been true to his word.

The Indianapolis Colts still are without a head coach because the individual in charge of running the search process – that would be Chris Ballard – promised he would cast a wide net and entertain candidates with varied backgrounds.

An initial list of 13 candidates has been whittled to seven and a second round of in-person, extensive interviews – at least four and perhaps five already have taken place – reinforces the blueprint Ballard, owner Jim Irsay and their support staff put in place.

The final seven runs the gamut of area of expertise and experience.

Special teams is involved (Green Bay’s Rich Bisaccia), as is defense (Denver’s Ejiro Evero, the Los Angeles Rams’ Raheem Morris and the New York Giants’ Don “Wink’’ Martindale). Jeff Saturday, who handled interim duties after Frank Reich was fired Nov. 7, remains in the mix.

And, of course, there are two offensive-minded prospects: Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen and Cincinnati’s Brian Callahan.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 03, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6rFM_0kXmLfJS00
FILE – Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan looks on before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. Callahan will be at Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

One of the issues Irsay and Ballard will undoubtedly consider is whether their next head coach has done it before. They believe there’s value in an individual learning and adjusting from whatever went wrong in his first head coaching position.

The group of 7 includes three with head coach/interim coach experience.

Morris was 17-31 with Tampa Bay from 2009-11 – 3-13, 10-6, 4-12 – before being fired. In 2020, he was Atlanta’s defensive coordinator and named interim head coach after the Falcons’ fired Dan Quinn. After opening 0-5 with Quinn, the Falcons finished 4-7 with Morris.

Bisaccia, 62, is the oldest of the second-round candidates and the only one with a special teams background. But his head coaching skills were on display in Las Vegas in 2021 when Jon Gruden resigned and Bisaccia replaced him on an interim basis. The Raiders finished 7-5 under Bisaccia’s guidance and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Bisaccia became the first interim coach since the Colts’ Bruce Arians in 2012 to lead his team into the postseason.

Saturday’s experience consists of the final eight games of last season. He inherited a flawed team and won his first game at Las Vegas. Then, the Colts lost the final seven games in a season for the first time since 1953, and that included epic collapses at Dallas and Minnesota.

While several of those candidates are worthy of either a second chance or a first shot at running a team, we’ve locked onto to the value of Steichen and/or Callahan.

The Colts absolutely must address an offense that was one of the worst in the league and one of their most impotent since the relocation in 1984: 32 nd in offensive touchdowns (25) and offensive points per game (15.7), 30 th in yards per play (4.8) and yards per pass attempt (6.4). They ranked No. 29 in third-down conversions (32.9%) and red-zone efficiency (45.8%). At one point, the offense went 30 straight possessions with a TD.

The Colts led the NFL in interceptions (20) and total turnovers (35). They fumbled 37 times, the third-most in franchise history, losing 14. And let’s not forget the 60 sacks, two shy of matching the franchise record.

A dramatic change will occur in the April draft. The Colts hold the 4 th overall pick, and are expected to finally grab their quarterback of the future, either by staying at No. 4 or trading up to No. 1 with the Chicago Bears to ensure they get the guy they covet.

But it’s also imperative to give that young QB – Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Will Levis – the proper foundation, and that begins with a head coach/offensive coordinator with a track record of working with and developing a young QB.

Callahan is in his third year as the Bengals’ coordinator, and we’ve seen the accelerated evolution of Joe Burrow.

Steichen is in his second season as Nick Sirianni’s coordinator in Philadelphia, and that’s coincided with Jalen Hurts’ emergence into an MVP frontrunner in his third season. Prior to Philly, he was with the Chargers – coordinator in 2019-20, QB coach from 2016-18 – and worked with Justin Herbert and Philip Rivers.

The Bengals have reached the AFC Championship game two straight years and advanced to the Super Bowl in 2021. The Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since they won it all after the 2017 season.

Each team has a top-tier defense, but also features a diverse, potent offense.

There’s absolutely no assurance hiring a successful offensive mind from Cincinnati or Philly will translate into similar results in Indy. Callahan won’t be bringing Burrow, JaMarr Chase, Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd. And Sirianni isn’t going to allow Steichen to pack Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith or Dallas Goedert for a relocation to Indy.

Exhibit A of there is no guarantee: Denver fired Nathanial Hackett 15 games (4-11) into his first season as a head coach.

But there’s no denying what’s driving success in the NFL. Of the 16 teams to reach the divisional round the past two seasons, 12 have head coaches with offensive backgrounds.

And look at this season’s Final 4: Kansas City (Andy Reid), Philadelphia (Sirianni), San Francisco (Kyle Shanahan) and Cincinnati (Zak Taylor).

If Ballard or Irsay calls for advice, we’ll offer four words.

Brian Callahan.

Or.

Shane Steichen.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter at @ColtsBlueZone .

Take Our Poll

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Missing Indiana man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
PRINCETON, IN
The Comeback

Raiders make major coordinator hire

The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX59

Court docs: Muncie man slapped toddler, held gun to woman’s head

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after police say he repeatedly hit and yelled at a young child and told a woman that he would kill her. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Cory Seats, an officer with the Muncie Police Department wrote that they first learned about the […]
MUNCIE, IN
nfltraderumors.co

Buccaneers Interviewed Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry For OC Position

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The following is a list of candidates who are set to interview with Tampa Bay for the position:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game...
TAMPA, FL
FOX59

Round 3 next as Colts look for head coach?

According to a source with direct knowledge of the coaching-search process, the Colts will determine this weekend whether to hold yet another round of interviews with an unspecified number of the candidates, or select the successor for Frank Reich.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Announce New Defensive Coach Hire For 2023

The Buffalo Bills have found a replacement for their safeties coach. The Bills fired Jim Salgado a few days after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. The Bills surrendered 27 points to the Bengals in snowy conditions. In Salgado’s defense, the secondary wasn’t helped by a lame pass rush in snowy conditions in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX59

Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

FOX59

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy