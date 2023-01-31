ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

qcnews.com

Friday, February 3, Morning Weather Forecast

Friday will be sunny, breezy, and chilly with highs peaking in the upper 40s and low 50s before temps plummet overnight into Saturday. Chinese spy balloon to likely float over Carolinas. Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Ski Report: Frigid weekend ahead in the NC mountains

It’s already below freezing this Friday out on the western North Carolina ski slopes. Conditions are looking cold, but beautiful as we head into the weekend. iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE. A cold front that blew through Thursday dropped some fresh snow in the...
qcnews.com

Sunshine returns at the price of cold temps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After several gray, off & on rainy days, the return of sunshine was a welcome sight to many on Friday!. I’m happy to report we’ll see more of it Saturday. But — it will be chilly sunshine! Temps drop big time overnight,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC

