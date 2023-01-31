Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Another Illinois company is trimming its workforce. State Farm Insurance will lay off 451 workers. The Bloomington-based company has filed its plans with Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The cuts are a small percentage of the insurer’s nearly 53,000 global workforce. The other companies announcing job cuts include Groupon, which is shedding 500 jobs; Uber Freight is laying off 150 people; and Rivian is reducing its workforce by 6%.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO