No lease extension, but O’s and governor tout partnership
The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a joint commitment to what they called a ”multi-decade, public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday, the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time,...
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they’ll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm Insurance to lay off 451 workers
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Another Illinois company is trimming its workforce. State Farm Insurance will lay off 451 workers. The Bloomington-based company has filed its plans with Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The cuts are a small percentage of the insurer’s nearly 53,000 global workforce. The other companies announcing job cuts include Groupon, which is shedding 500 jobs; Uber Freight is laying off 150 people; and Rivian is reducing its workforce by 6%.
PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will face trial for manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge in Shasta County ruled after a preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence for the nation’s...
Is it really that easy to steal zoo animals?
Ed Hansen, the chief executive of the American Association of Zoo Keepers, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why people steal exotic animals after the rash of recent animal thefts at two zoos. Twelve squirrel monkeys have been stolen from a zoo in Louisiana and two emperor tamarin monkeys that were stolen from the Dallas Zoo were found in an abandoned house.
