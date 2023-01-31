Read full article on original website
Related
8newsnow.com
California's water plan ignores evaporation, honors letter of 'Law of the River'
A California plan for Colorado River arrived a day late and some water short. California’s water plan ignores evaporation, honors …. A California plan for Colorado River arrived a day late and some water short. New hotel catered towards Latino community set to …. If you're heading over to...
8newsnow.com
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar energy facility was found not competent to stand trial, a Las Vegas judge decided. Mohammed Mesmarian, 34, faces terror-related charges for allegedly ramming a car through a fence at the facility...
8newsnow.com
Journalism on the agenda at Marion Earl career day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s “career week” at Marion Earl Elementary in Spring Valley, and some of the 8 News Now team stopped by on Thursday to talk to students about careers in journalism and photography. Assistant news director Joyce Kotnik and news photographer Henry Takai...
8newsnow.com
Clark County Coroner's office collaborates with UNLV to begin new forensic fellowship program
It's the first program of its kind in Nevada as the Clark County Coroner's office teamed up with UNLV to begin a forensic fellowship program. Clark County Coroner’s office collaborates with UNLV …. It's the first program of its kind in Nevada as the Clark County Coroner's office teamed...
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
8newsnow.com
Impacts of watching traumatic videos
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s no secret, viewing incidents of violence can have traumatic effects on your mental health. It can even leave long-lasting impacts. If you thought you were alone know that you’re not. According to Dr. Sheldon A. Jacob, vice president of NAMI Southern Nevada, it is unfortunately quite common.
Comments / 0