USC heads to UC Santa Barbara to open the 14-team tournament. On Friday (Feb. 3), USC kicks things off against Concordia at 1:20 p.m. A win there pushes the Trojans up against either UC Santa Barbara or UC Irvine at 11:40 am. on Saturday (Feb. 4) to fight for a spot in a 3:40 p.m. semifinal that day. Placement games run on Sunday (Feb. 5), culminating in a 1:30 p.m. championship game at Triton Pool.

