Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
Proposed water rate hike not sitting well with Jefferson County, W.Va. consumers
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A proposed water utility hike is causing concern in Jefferson County, one of West Virginia’s fastest-growing counties. The concern centers around a proposed buyout of local utilities by West Virginia American Water. “We going to have to pay higher rates. It’s going to affect us all. It would […]
Pharmacist shortages being felt at big chains drugstores, but not family drugstores
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — There have been many industries that have been dealing with shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those is pharmacies. “When I’m told to come back after waiting 20 minutes for a prescription for a sick child and when I get there it’s another 20 minutes, it’s not […]
Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market
The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
West Virginia lab manager admits to lying about testing public water
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The co-owner of a West Virginia water laboratory on Monday pleaded guilty in federal court to submitting false results for a city’s public drinking water samples that were never tested, prosecutors said. Tenley Megan Miller reported that she tested water samples sent to her company, Reliance Laboratories Inc., by the city […]
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues
White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
Waynesboro Police warns residents about new Facebook, 'Windows Security Team' scam
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are warning of a potential scam involving phony computer support offers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a resident reported that he recently clicked on a video on Facebook that caused his computer to freeze. A Windows Security screen then popped up, prompting the resident to call a phone number for support.
Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies
Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
Teenager Taken To A Hospital Following A Shooting In Montgomery County
Police says this is an isolated incident. Germantown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County. The teenager is listed in critical condition, Montgomery County Police say. Officers were dispatched to the13000 block of Demetriaus Way at around 4:15 PM...
Contegra Construction Completes 192,000 SF Distribution Center in Cumberland, Maryland.
Contegra Construction Co. has completed a new transport distribution center in Cumberland, Maryland. The 192,000-square-foot highly functional facility was built for Kansas City-based Jones Development. Located at 12000 Mexico Farms Rd, in Cumberland, MD, the facility is constructed with tilt-up concrete panels and features 10,000 square feet of office space,...
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
Developing: Pedestrian struck on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County
A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 81 northbound at the 311 mile marker in Frederick County Monday night, according to Virginia State Police. The 8:14 p.m. incident led to the temporary closure of the northbound lanes of I-81 in the area. VDOT is on the scene assisting with the roadway...
Hagerstown woman accused in 3 bank robberies in Pennsylvania
A Hagerstown woman is accused of committing three bank robberies in Pennsylvania over the last four months. Tiffany L. Martin, 47, was arrested Thursday in Washington County, Md., according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center until she is extradited to Pennsylvania.
Officers find 9 guns, ghost gun after West Virginia man with domestic violence conviction drives car into ditch
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – A West Virginia, Hampshire County man with a prior conviction for domestic violence has been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia. Jason Lee Gordon, 36, of Rio, West Virginia, has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of […]
Justice touts income tax proposal in Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG — Gov. Jim Justice held a town hall meeting Tuesday in the historic courthouse in Martinsburg, where he presented his proposal for a personal income tax reduction over the next three years. The proposal, House Bill 2526, passed the House by a 95-2 vote and now sits in...
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
15 Best Restaurants in Martinsburg, WV
Martinsburg is the county seat of Berkeley County and the largest city in eastern West Virginia. It is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley at the very tip of the state's Eastern Panhandle. Martinsburg is often referred to as the "Gateway to Shenandoah Valley" and has been named the "fastest...
SCSO seeks and warns of an at large fugitive
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a search for a wanted and dangerous fugitive. Jessie Lee Herald of New Market is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of with intent to distribute Methamphetamine while in possession of said firearm.
Police continue search for 2 central Pa. girls missing nearly 3 years
The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing to look for 5-year-old Skye Deborah Rex and 7-year-old Hanna Joy Lee, both of whom were reported missing on March 30, 2020. Police said they are believed to be with a non-custodial parent at this time. The last contact with them was on March 15, 2020, a few weeks before they vanished, when they were at a home in Waynesboro.
