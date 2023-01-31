ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Wrestling Preview: West Virginia and Pitt

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN+ (vs. WVU) and ACCNX (vs. Pitt) LIVE CHAT: WRNL Wrestling Discord — Whether a diehard wrestling fan or just a Cyclone interested in learning more about the sport, join us on Discord!. —— Iowa State hits the road to take on a pair of solid...
No. 12 Twister Sisters drop a close one to Kansas State

No. 12 Iowa State lost a tough one tonight on the road at Kansas State 78-77. Lexi Donarski led Iowa State with 18 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals and shot 7-14 from the field. Ashley Joens poured in 17, Denae Fritz added 12 and 7 rebounds, and...
Sudden Victory (Ep. 11) - Backyard Brawling

After taking out wrestling blue bloods Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, Iowa State heads east to take on #23 West Virginia and #17 Pitt. Jacob England and Sam Phillips discuss what went down in Hilton last weekend and the outlook for the Cyclones’ road trip.
Community Policy