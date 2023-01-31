DeAnn Cole departed this life on January 28, 2023 in Lehi, Utah peacefully to her Heavenly Father. She was born 1969 in Price, Utah to Edward Dennis Cole and Dot Fausett. She was the oldest by 6 min to her fraternal twin sister, DeOnn. DeAnn loved being a twin even though they had many identity problems due to their names. DeAnn was unjustly accused of sluffing in high school because the teachers would often get them mixed up because the twins worked and went to school together. DeAnn often got into the habit of saying “we” and “our” instead of “I” and “my.” Because of this, her home teachers in college (who didn’t know she had a twin) thought she had a multiple-personality disorder. Although they were often unkindly compared, they loved each other and worked together. They were each other’s best friend.

LEHI, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO