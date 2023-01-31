Read full article on original website
Wildcats Pounce on Lady Spartans
The Lady Spartans were on the road Thursday night in Richfield. The Wildcats made quick work of Emery, outscoring the Spartans 20-10 in the first quarter. Richfield took a 29-13 lead into half and went on to win 52-39. Nicole Willardson was difficult to stop as she hit five three-pointers...
Lady Dinos Stumble on the Road
It can be difficult to refocus after a big, emotional win. That could explain why the Dinos, after knocking off Richfield last week, came out flat against Draper APA on Tuesday. Carbon struggled to find any flow in the early going while the Eagles were dropping shots from all over the court. Draper APA was red hot in the first half and went in to the break with a 45-25 lead.
DeAnn Cole “Annie”
DeAnn Cole departed this life on January 28, 2023 in Lehi, Utah peacefully to her Heavenly Father. She was born 1969 in Price, Utah to Edward Dennis Cole and Dot Fausett. She was the oldest by 6 min to her fraternal twin sister, DeOnn. DeAnn loved being a twin even though they had many identity problems due to their names. DeAnn was unjustly accused of sluffing in high school because the teachers would often get them mixed up because the twins worked and went to school together. DeAnn often got into the habit of saying “we” and “our” instead of “I” and “my.” Because of this, her home teachers in college (who didn’t know she had a twin) thought she had a multiple-personality disorder. Although they were often unkindly compared, they loved each other and worked together. They were each other’s best friend.
Local Students Compete in Reflections
Students from Creekview, Castle Heights and Wellington Elementary recently competed in Reflections at the region level. Hosted annually, Reflections is a PTA-sponsored art competition. Students can compete in six categories, including photography, literature, music composition, dance choreography, film production, 2D visual arts and 3D visual arts. Each year, Reflections selects...
Carbon High Chorus Presents Christmas Concert
On Dec. 13, Carbon High School hosted its winter choir concert, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”. The concert featured performances by the school’s five choir groups plus a special number by a quartet. The choirs were directed by Mrs. Kaitlyn Ipson and accompanied by Audrey Hatch and Lillian Seeley.
Volunteer Opportunity to Assist Helper Students
On Thursday evening, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman released information regarding a real need in the community for students and educational assistance. The mayor asked any that have time available to consider taking on a service task that Sally Mauro Elementary is seeking. The task will consist of adults with free time visiting with second grade students and being read to by them.
Canary Counseling Opens on Helper’s Main Street
Jennifer A. Buttrick has brought great counseling opportunities to Helper’s Main Street with Canary Counseling. Buttrick is a CMHC, EMDR Clinician that is licensed in Utah, and she is now serving clients at her Helper office. Buttrick began her professional career by working at Smith’s for 19 years before...
ECSO Spotlights Retiring Captain
On the last day of January, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) said goodbye to Captain Jeff Thomas, who worked his final day. According to the ECSO, he began his life of public service in 1986 as a dispatcher and jailer at the office. Following obtaining certification from the...
Travelers in Price Can Now Experience the SureStay Plus® Hotel by Best Western Price
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Price has opened its doors in Price, Utah and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
Cleveland Town Welcomes New Council Person
During its January meeting, the Cleveland Town Council selected a new council person to fill a vacant seat. There were two applicants for the position, including Danae Jensen and Robert Thomas. While Jensen was not able to attend the meeting, Thomas took some time to speak to the council. He...
PCPD Urges Caution Regarding Fraudulent Calls
On Wednesday afternoon, the Price City Police Department (PCPD) reported that they have received numerous complaints regarding fraudulent phone calls. Most of the calls are being directed to local businesses from an individual stating they are Sgt. Winder with the PCPD. This individual is requesting personal information and/or money. The...
