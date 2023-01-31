ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gordon McKernan offers NIL partnerships to Tigers women’s basketball team for shoe deal

By Kelvin Spears
 3 days ago

Lady Tigers x GMIA

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WNTZ ) – Gordon McKernan scores big once again after offering Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) partnerships to all eligible players on the Tigers Women’s Basketball team.

McKernan signed his first NIL deal with Lady Tiger Alexis Morris in December 2021. Since then, the personal injury attorney has become a key figure in the world of college athlete partnerships.

Last year, Morris and McKernan teamed up to gift custom sneakers to Morris’ teammates . After seeing how much this meant to their fellow Lady Tigers, Morris and forward Angel Reese, another one of McKernan’s NIL partners, approached McKernan a few weeks ago to make it happen again.

Together, Morris, Reese and McKernan welcomed the Tigers Women’s Basketball team to Baton Rouge’s Modesto Taco Tequila Whiskey restaurant to give the players their custom shoes. On the day of the big reveal, McKernan offered each eligible player a NIL deal of their own.

McKernan’s newest partners join Morris, Reese and Coach Kim Mulkey as members of the G Team. As an avid lover of Louisiana’s college sports, McKernan is thrilled to support the undefeated Lady Tigers as they continue to take college women’s basketball by storm.

