KWTX
Car drives into Waco church early Saturday Morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police and Fire responded to a car that drove into Iglesia Misionera Biblica early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Vehicle occupancy and their condition is unknown at this time. Damage to the building was confined to exterior only, according to the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas State Trooper Hit by Motorist, Seriously Injured While Working Crash
A Texas State Trooper was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by a motorist while investigating a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety, North Texas Region, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Trooper Curtis Putz was investigating a crash along Interstate 45 in Navarro County when he was hit by a vehicle.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead in Big Rig Crash on LBJ Freeway Friday Morning
Garland police say one good Samaritan is dead and another was injured when a semi-truck loaded with ice cream crashed into them on LBJ Freeway Friday morning. "Highways are treacherous," Garland Police Lt. Richard Maldonado said. "They're very dangerous." Garland police say there was a rollover accident on westbound LBJ...
Unidentified teen in Midland has DNA test sent by Midland Police Department to Dallas for further analysis
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has sent the DNA test for the unidentified teen to Dallas as their efforts to find his identity continue, but the timeline is murky on when the results could come back. The DNA will be put into a national database, and from...
KWTX
Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans remain without power
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
KWTX
Surviving retired police chief reflects on 2019 crash amid dangerous conditions
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - More than three years after he was injured while helping at a crash scene on a rainy day, retired Riesel Police Chief, Danny Krumnow, is urging drivers to use caution amid icy road conditions this week. “On days like [Wednesday], why are people even out trying...
At least three people killed on icy DFW freeways overnight
At least two people have died on the icy freeways this morning. It’s been a long time since we have seen so many collisions in Dallas Fort Worth, more than two dozen at one point overnight. It began around midnight
KWTX
Driver loses control of car, collides with McLennan County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit with deputy inside
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is urging drivers to be careful after a motorist crashed into a patrol unit Wednesday evening. McNamara said one of his deputies pulled over to help with two wrecks on I-35 at the 330 A exit. A driver reportedly lost control...
KWTX
Texas man died after car went ‘airborne’ off slick overpass, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went “airborne” off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.
KWTX
Baylor University settles with student who sued after slipping, falling during Feb. 2021 ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University has reached a settlement with a former student who sued the school after he slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm. Aaron Ali, a junior history major from Grand Prairie, was seeking at least $200,000 in his lawsuit. Judge Vicki Menard of...
Man arrested in connection to missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, clouded leopard, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
KWTX
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
Man who fatally shot Dallas police officer in 2007 faces execution on Wednesday
A man convicted of killing a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago is facing execution. His attorneys asked the court to halt the execution over claims that jurors relied on "overtly racist" stereotypes.
KWTX
Dallas Zoo offering $25K reward for information that leads to arrest of those tampering with animal enclosures
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Zoo announced on Facebook it is increasing its reward to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for tampering with animal enclosures. Earlier this week, two Emperor Tamarin monkeys, Bella and Finn, were stolen from...
KWTX
10 Things To Do: February 4-5
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the ice melts in cental Texas, we’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do! Click the links below to find out more information:. 2. Baylor Bears Mens Basketball vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders. 3. HBCU College Fair. 4. 23rd Annual...
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.
Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard
ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
