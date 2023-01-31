ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Car drives into Waco church early Saturday Morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police and Fire responded to a car that drove into Iglesia Misionera Biblica early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Vehicle occupancy and their condition is unknown at this time. Damage to the building was confined to exterior only, according to the...
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Dead in Big Rig Crash on LBJ Freeway Friday Morning

Garland police say one good Samaritan is dead and another was injured when a semi-truck loaded with ice cream crashed into them on LBJ Freeway Friday morning. "Highways are treacherous," Garland Police Lt. Richard Maldonado said. "They're very dangerous." Garland police say there was a rollover accident on westbound LBJ...
GARLAND, TX
KWTX

Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans remain without power

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
MARLIN, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do: February 4-5

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the ice melts in cental Texas, we’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do! Click the links below to find out more information:. 2. Baylor Bears Mens Basketball vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders. 3. HBCU College Fair. 4. 23rd Annual...
WACO, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard

ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
ROCKWALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy