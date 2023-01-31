ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporting damage from the 2023 Ice Storm

Temple (FOX 44) — Tens of thousands of people in Central Texas lost power this week because of our frigid weather. One of the biggest causes for the electricity disruption is downed trees and branches. The pictures above are from a FOX 44 News viewer in Temple. You can...
TEMPLE, TX
ERCOT unveils new 6-day supply/demand forecast dashboard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced a new 6-Day Forecast on the Supply and Demand dashboard that will provide Texans with an extended view of upcoming grid conditions. “Like an extended weather forecast, the new 6-Day Forecast dashboard provides an indication of future...
TEXAS STATE
Crews Battle Inclement Weather Across Central Texas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The freezing cold and icy weather conditions continue in here Central Texas. TxDot crews and local law enforcement have had their hands full trying to keep the roads safe in these hazardous conditions. Since Sunday night into Monday morning, TxDot crews have been...
TEXAS STATE

