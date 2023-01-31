Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Texas education board changes stance on vouchers after previously rejecting ‘school choice’ policy
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The State Board of Education is changing its mind on “school choice” — voting Thursday to reverse its previous stance of asking Texas lawmakers to reject school vouchers or anything that gives public funding to private schools. In November, the Republican-majority board voted...
fox44news.com
Reporting damage from the 2023 Ice Storm
Temple (FOX 44) — Tens of thousands of people in Central Texas lost power this week because of our frigid weather. One of the biggest causes for the electricity disruption is downed trees and branches. The pictures above are from a FOX 44 News viewer in Temple. You can...
fox44news.com
ERCOT unveils new 6-day supply/demand forecast dashboard
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced a new 6-Day Forecast on the Supply and Demand dashboard that will provide Texans with an extended view of upcoming grid conditions. “Like an extended weather forecast, the new 6-Day Forecast dashboard provides an indication of future...
fox44news.com
Crews Battle Inclement Weather Across Central Texas
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The freezing cold and icy weather conditions continue in here Central Texas. TxDot crews and local law enforcement have had their hands full trying to keep the roads safe in these hazardous conditions. Since Sunday night into Monday morning, TxDot crews have been...
