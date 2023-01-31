‘The Claw Got Stuck in Her Neck’: Air Force Major Andre McDonald Describes How He Mutilated His Wife with a Can of Gas and Hammer

The parents of a Colorado 22-year-old killed by police after calling 911 for roadside help have blasted officers’ attempts to dismiss charges against them – while sharing their despair that people like Tyre Nichols and their son keep losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement.“What are they doing?” an exasperated Sally Glass, mother of Christian, asked as she fought back tears outside of Clear Creek County Courthouse, where the two former officers charged in her son’s death appeared on Monday.Former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Buen has been charged with second-degree murder and two misdemeanors, official misconduct...

