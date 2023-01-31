ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Claw Got Stuck in Her Neck’: Air Force Major Andre McDonald Describes How He Mutilated His Wife with a Can of Gas and Hammer

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Gat3sill
3d ago

Your sure not going to be around to take care of your child because you are going to get life in prison.... you should of maintained your anger and just get with a lawyer...geeeeeez

Igototherplans
3d ago

The more he talks - the worse it gets

