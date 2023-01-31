Read full article on original website
Engadget
Twitter opens public appeals for suspended accounts
The company has already reinstated a number of high-profile users. When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he said he would offer to previously banned and suspended accounts. Since then, he’s restored dozens of controversial high-profile users, including (who has yet to return to the platform), comedian Kathy Griffin, and a number of and members of the .
Engadget
Elon Musk claims Twitter will start sharing ad revenue with Blue subscribers
Subscribers will receive a cut of revenue from ads that appear in their reply threads, CEO Elon Musk . The new program starts today, Musk noted, but he hasn't yet provided additional details about how it works. The Twitter Blue support page doesn't include any information either. no longer has a comms department that can be reached for comment.
Engadget
Twitter will charge developers to access its API starting February 9th
Developers will soon have to pay Twitter to be able to use its API. The website has announced through its Twitter Dev account that it will no longer support free access to its API, both versions 1.1 and 2, starting on February 9th. It will launch a "paid basic tier" instead, but the company has yet to reveal how much it would cost. Twitter has been experimenting with new ways to make more money ever since Elon Musk took the helm. The biggest change so far has been Twitter Blue, which evolved into a $8-to-$11-a-month subscription service that allows users to purchase the website's previously elusive blue checkmark.
Engadget
'Apex Legends Mobile' is shutting down after less than a year
EA is also canceling 'Battlefield Mobile' before fully rolling that game out. Along with delaying Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , Electronic Arts says it's shutting down Apex Legends Mobile less than a year on iOS and Android. The company is also abandoning Battlefield Mobile and Industrial Toys, the studio behind that game.
Engadget
YouTube Music workers strike at Google’s Austin offices
YouTube Music workers in the Austin, TX area who voted to unionize are striking. The Alphabet Works Union-CWA (AWU-CWA), which represents the contractors, says this is the first time a group of Google-affiliated workers has gone on strike. Cognizant, an Alphabet subcontractor, staffs the (more than 40) striking workers. They...
Engadget
Documents show Meta paid for data scraping despite years of denouncing it
Meta has routinely fought data scrapers, but it also participated in that practice itself — if not necessarily for the same reasons. Bloomberg has obtained legal documents from a Meta lawsuit against a former contractor, Bright Data, indicating that the Facebook owner paid its partner to scrape other websites. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the relationship in a discussion with Bloomberg, but said his company used Bright Data to build brand profiles, spot "harmful" sites and catch phishing campaigns, not to target competitors.
Engadget
Google's February 8th event will focus on 'Search, Maps and beyond'
Google has announced that it's holding a streaming event called Live from Paris that will be all about "Search, Maps and beyond," set to be livestreamed on YouTube on February 8th. "We're reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need," the description reads.
Engadget
Sony will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection after May 9th
If you own a PS5, make sure to claim the included games before then. All good things must come to an end. Since September 2020, Sony has offered the to PlayStation 5 owners with an active PS Plus membership. That bundle comes with some of the PlayStation 4’s best games, including Bloodborne, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Batman: Arkham Knight, Fallout 4 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Come May 9th, however, Sony will no offer the PlayStation Plus Collection, the company .
Engadget
Watch Samsung Unpacked 2023 with us at 1PM ET
It's almost time for Samsung's first big event of the year, Unpacked 2023. The company hasn't said what to expect from the presentation, but it has strongly hinted that the Galaxy S23 is on the way. Samsung's reservation page suggests a new high-end Galaxy Book laptop is on the way as well. Of course, there's always the chance the tech giant could surprise us too.
Engadget
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious' content
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked Wikipedia after slowing access to the website for 48 hours over content it considers "sacrilegious." A PTA spokesperson told Bloomberg that the agency has blocked the online encyclopedia for failing to remove said content within the past couple of days. The telecom authority...
Quartz
Wall Street loved Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for 2023 to be a “year of efficiency”
Analysts didn’t hold great expectations for Meta’s fourth quarter earnings, largely due to a downturn in online advertising and fierce competition from rivals like TikTok. What was most unexpected, however, was how happy Wall Street was with Mark Zuckerberg’s plans. Despite reporting profit and revenue sliding after...
Engadget
TikTok rolls out its own strike system for creators who violate its rules
TikTok is trying to make it easier for creators and others to navigate its rules, and understand what’s happening to their accounts. The company is a revamped “account enforcement system,” a series of changes that includes a new strike system, as well as features that allow creators to check if their content has been blocked from the app’s recommendations.
Engadget
FTC faces setback in bid to block Meta’s acquisition of VR developer Within
A judge reportedly denied the agency's request for a temporary injunction to block the deal. The Federal Trade Commission has suffered a setback in its attempt to prevent Meta from buying Supernatural developer Within Unlimited. According to , a federal court this week denied the agency’s request for a preliminary injunction to block the purchase. The deal reportedly won’t close for at least another week yet, as the court also issued a temporary restraining order to give the FTC time to decide whether to appeal the ruling.
Engadget
Senator asks Apple and Google to ban TikTok from their app stores
TikTok is facing yet another call from a prominent lawmaker for the app’s ban, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, sent a letter to Apple and Google urging the companies to ban TikTok from their respective app stores. In the letter, Bennet...
Engadget
Watch the trailer for CNN's documentary on the rise and fall of HQ Trivia
There was a time when HQ Trivia was on everyone's lips, and millions of people were playing it in hopes of winning some money from its prize pot. Then the trivia show app was beset by one problem after another until it fell off the radar, lost its audience and shut down. CNN announced last year that it ordered a documentary that'll tell the game show's story, with the promise of launching it in 2023. Now CNN Films, the news channel's motion picture division, has released a trailer for the documentary entitled Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia, which is scheduled to premiere on CNN on March 5th at 9PM ET/PT.
Engadget
Google's Pixel Buds Pro drop to a record low of $145
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Google’s latest and...
Engadget
Alphabet's revenues are still growing, but just barely
Google recently laid off 12,000 employees because it couldn't keep up its period of "dramatic growth." It's no secret that the huge tech companies are still making money hand over fist, but there's also a noticeable slowdown going on. Google's parent company Alphabet is not immune — the company just reported its earnings results for Q4 of 2022, and just barely grew revenue year over year. The $76 billion the company pulled in during the quarter is up only one percent from Q4 of 2021.
Engadget
The Morning After: Apple’s record service revenue couldn’t make up for falling hardware sales
After the last few years of nonstop growth, Apple reported revenue of $117.2 billion for its first fiscal quarter, which is five percent down year over year, marking the first time Apple's revenue has dipped since 2019. That said, the company set a revenue record of $20.8 billion in its...
Engadget
EA reportedly canceled an unannounced single-player Titanfall game
'Titanfall 2' won't get a follow-up any time soon. EA didn't just kill Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile, apparently. Bloomberg sources claim the publisher canceled an unannounced single-player game set in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe. While details of the project aren't available, veteran developer Mohammad Alavi (who also worked on the Call of Duty series) was reportedly helming the project until he left Respawn in early 2022. EA is said to be finding places for the affected 50 team members when possible.
Engadget
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds drop to $150 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Our favorite earbuds...
