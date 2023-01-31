Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
fox44news.com
Man found dead in Cove, cause of death undetermined
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the. ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N...
Driver crashes into parked 18-wheeler in Temple, one person dead
TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a parked 18-wheeler, according to the Temple Police Department. Friday around 6:30 a.m., officers received a call about the crash on the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop, according to TPD. The driver, police say, died after...
KWTX
Driver dead after crashing into parked 18-wheeler, Temple police say
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a person dead. The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,. Police said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler. Police officers...
fox44news.com
One dead in Temple Loop crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
Crash involving 10 cars reported on US 183 in north Austin
The wreck happened near Oak Knoll Drive on northbound U.S. 183, according to reports. Officers from the Austin Police Department are diverting traffic off the highway there due to ice still causing hazardous driving conditions.
KWTX
Temple police investigating shooting after finding truck damaged by gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 9:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Filly Lane. Near the 800 block of Filly Lane, officers say they found a pickup truck damaged by gunfire.
fox44news.com
Pickup truck hit by bullets, no injuries reported
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – No injuries have been reported in a Temple shooting, but a pickup truck was hit by bullets. Temple Police officers responded around 9:42 p.m. Thursday to the 900 block of Filly Lane in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a pickup truck was hit by bullets in the 800 block of Filly Lane. Five shell casings were found on the ground.
KWTX
Construction workers on I-14 in Central Texas suffer incapacitating injuries after they are struck by driver
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two construction workers, a 36-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, suffered “incapacitating injuries” after they were struck by the driver of a Toyota SUV on I-14. The collision happened shortly before 11 a.m. near I-14 and Loop 21 on Jan. 26. The Texas Department...
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
KWTX
Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
CBS Austin
Crews respond to downed power lines on Loop 360
AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an incident on Loop 360 Wednesday morning involving a rollover collision and downed power lines. Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened around 11:34 a.m. near the intersection of Westlake Drive. The Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and Westlake Fire Department also responded to the scene.
KWTX
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
KWTX
Icy bridge causes five vehicle crash in Falls County
REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight accident involving five vehicles Tuesday evening. Deputies reported around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31 of the accident on Highway 6 and FM 46 in Reagan. Due to the iciness of the bridge , three vehicles hit the...
KWTX
Temple police looking for suspects in armed carjacking at gas station
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a gas station Wednesday evening. It happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police officers he was pumping gas when “two young black males approached him, pointed...
fox44news.com
Temple Police search for carjackers
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a carjacking that happened Wednesday evening. The call came in around 7:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas. They pointed a gun at him...
KWTX
Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35. The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.
fox44news.com
Three held in connection with Temple carjacking
Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
KWTX
‘It’s been a nightmare’: Temple family grapples with consequences of ice storms, fallen trees on their home
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Drumm of Temple was on a trip in Michigan when he received word from his neighbors that trees had fallen on his house from Wednesday’s ice storm. “They walked over to our property and noted that two trees had split, one landing on the...
Woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque was owner of cleaning company, police say
Initially, investigators said she worked in construction and was in the area for a job. It's now been confirmed she was there to clean the home.
Comments / 0