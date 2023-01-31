ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

KWTX

Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

KWTX

Driver dead after crashing into parked 18-wheeler, Temple police say

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a person dead. The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,. Police said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler. Police officers...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

fox44news.com

Pickup truck hit by bullets, no injuries reported

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – No injuries have been reported in a Temple shooting, but a pickup truck was hit by bullets. Temple Police officers responded around 9:42 p.m. Thursday to the 900 block of Filly Lane in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a pickup truck was hit by bullets in the 800 block of Filly Lane. Five shell casings were found on the ground.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
WACO, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to downed power lines on Loop 360

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an incident on Loop 360 Wednesday morning involving a rollover collision and downed power lines. Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened around 11:34 a.m. near the intersection of Westlake Drive. The Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and Westlake Fire Department also responded to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Icy bridge causes five vehicle crash in Falls County

REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight accident involving five vehicles Tuesday evening. Deputies reported around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31 of the accident on Highway 6 and FM 46 in Reagan. Due to the iciness of the bridge , three vehicles hit the...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple police looking for suspects in armed carjacking at gas station

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a gas station Wednesday evening. It happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police officers he was pumping gas when “two young black males approached him, pointed...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

KWTX

Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35. The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.
FRESNO, TX
fox44news.com

Three held in connection with Temple carjacking

Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
TEMPLE, TX

