San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC San Diego

Couple Drops Lawsuit Over Iconic Palm Trees in Ocean Beach

A local couple has dropped their lawsuit that sought to prevent a group of palm trees in Ocean Beach from being removed, which city officials said posed a potential safety hazard to planes flying in and out of San Diego International Airport. In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration and San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Cocaine Onto Jail Property

San Diego deputies arrested one of their own for allegedly bringing cocaine onto jail property, the Sheriff's Department announced Friday. Deputy Allen Wereski, 48, was booked at San Diego County Central Jail after deputies searched his vehicle and found what they believed was cocaine, according to a release from the department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse

The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
inewsource

San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand

San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma

A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Sheriff's video of deputies igniting a lighter when tasing Black father finally released

Last week, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage and internal reports from an incident that took place in 2019 in Imperial Beach. The video shows a deputy tasing a Black father who had come to a DUI check point to pick up his son, who had been detained with a group of teenagers in a car. Deputies' report of the incident said the driver of the car was unlicensed.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay

NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Come Get Your Stolen Property: San Diego Sheriff's Department Trying to Reunite Owners With Their Items

If you recently had something stolen from you, it could be at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) crime lab in Kearny Mesa. The department is holding two public viewings for people to come and see the items they have recovered and claim them if they are the rightful owner. The first viewing was held on Friday, Feb. 3 and the second one is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5590 Overland Ave.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nwnewsradio.com

Lawmakers hear bill to grant WSP court record access for gun background checks

Court records on involuntary mental health commitments would be available to the Washington State Patrol for gun background checks under a measure before state lawmakers. Right now, the WSP is limited to what’s in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or “NICS”, so Patrol Captain Neil Weaver says they don’t have access to check into the court records to make sure they have the right person and the proper information. “This creates a situation where, A the person is wrongfully denied a firearms transfer or concealed pistol license, CPL,” Weaver says, “or B, the NICS indices record is removed, and a firearm transfer or CPL is issued to someone who is truly prohibited.”
WASHINGTON STATE

