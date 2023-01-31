Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC San Diego
Couple Drops Lawsuit Over Iconic Palm Trees in Ocean Beach
A local couple has dropped their lawsuit that sought to prevent a group of palm trees in Ocean Beach from being removed, which city officials said posed a potential safety hazard to planes flying in and out of San Diego International Airport. In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration and San...
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Cocaine Onto Jail Property
San Diego deputies arrested one of their own for allegedly bringing cocaine onto jail property, the Sheriff's Department announced Friday. Deputy Allen Wereski, 48, was booked at San Diego County Central Jail after deputies searched his vehicle and found what they believed was cocaine, according to a release from the department.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Lowriders, and Assemblymember David Alvarez, Take Fight Against Cruising to Sacramento
The fight against laws banning the Chicano pastime of lowrider cruising will take another huge step forward come Monday, and lowrider lovers throughout the state will have cruisers in San Diego to thank. For the last 30-plus years, "cruising," or driving lowriders or custom cars slowly through neighborhood streets for...
localocnews.com
Assembly Republicans: Questions for Newsom ahead of his gun control announcement
Governor Newsom is sticking with his MO of deflecting blame for his record on crime with a press conference to announce yet another piece of gun legislation. As he pushed for even more restrictions on law abiding gun owners, here are some questions we’d love him to answer about his record on public safety.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Completely Democrat Run San Diego City Council Meeting Highlights Democratic Infighting and Failure to Serve Constituents
The recent Democrat only City Council meeting in San Diego was a prime example of the dysfunction and infighting within the Democratic Party. It showed that their focus is not on serving their constituents, but rather on serving their own interests and those of their friends. Democrat City Attorney Mara...
San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand
San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma
A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019
PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
News 8 KFMB
Gunman accused in random Southeastern San Diego shooting spree arraigned in court
22-year-old Jaime Gonzalez faces one First Degree Murder charge, and several charges of ttempted First Degree Murder. He is being held without bail.
KPBS
Sheriff's video of deputies igniting a lighter when tasing Black father finally released
Last week, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage and internal reports from an incident that took place in 2019 in Imperial Beach. The video shows a deputy tasing a Black father who had come to a DUI check point to pick up his son, who had been detained with a group of teenagers in a car. Deputies' report of the incident said the driver of the car was unlicensed.
A Skydiver Slammed into a House After His Parachute Failed. He Survived.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A southern California skydiver is lucky to be alive after a midair mishap sent him crashing into the roof of a home at high speed. The San Diego Union...
Missing something? Recover stolen property in San Diego at this public viewing event
Missing something? Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a public viewing of recovered stolen property this weekend.
KPBS
County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay
NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
kusi.com
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
NBC San Diego
Come Get Your Stolen Property: San Diego Sheriff's Department Trying to Reunite Owners With Their Items
If you recently had something stolen from you, it could be at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) crime lab in Kearny Mesa. The department is holding two public viewings for people to come and see the items they have recovered and claim them if they are the rightful owner. The first viewing was held on Friday, Feb. 3 and the second one is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5590 Overland Ave.
CBP uncovers narcotics in radish shipment
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers assigned to the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility uncovered a large amount of narcotics within a shipment of radishes on Sunday.
nwnewsradio.com
Lawmakers hear bill to grant WSP court record access for gun background checks
Court records on involuntary mental health commitments would be available to the Washington State Patrol for gun background checks under a measure before state lawmakers. Right now, the WSP is limited to what’s in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or “NICS”, so Patrol Captain Neil Weaver says they don’t have access to check into the court records to make sure they have the right person and the proper information. “This creates a situation where, A the person is wrongfully denied a firearms transfer or concealed pistol license, CPL,” Weaver says, “or B, the NICS indices record is removed, and a firearm transfer or CPL is issued to someone who is truly prohibited.”
‘It’s setting a very bad precedent’: Academic researchers fear repercussions of costly new UC labor contract
While the battle has been won for academic workers, the repercussion of that win now raises this prevalent question: How can the UC pay for these costly labor contracts?
