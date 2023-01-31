Read full article on original website
Military.com
Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day
The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
This Vietnam-Era Warship Is the Oldest US Military Vessel Still in Operation
The U.S. Navy is in the midst of designing what it will look like in 2045. A recently-released overview of the Navy’s plans noted, “We will build future platforms with modernization in mind – hardware upgradeable and software updateable at the speed of innovation.” Here are 11 new warships that will join the U.S. Navy […]
MilitaryTimes
Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap
The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
Navy Times
Navy seizes thousands of assault rifles shipped from Iran
Naval forces intercepted a boat in the Gulf of Oman smuggling thousands of assault rifles last week, according to a release from Naval Forces Central Command. Sailors with the Cyclone-class patrol ship Chinook stopped a fishing vessel in international waters on Jan. 6 and discovered six Yemeni nationals illegally carrying 2,116 AK-47s from Iran to Yemen, the release said. The patrol ship Monsoon and guided-missile destroyer The Sullivans assisted in the mission, it added.
Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched
A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
Before a secret raid on an ISIS leader's mountain cave complex, US forces ran the mission at a special recreation of the target area
US special operations forces did something similar prior to the 2011 Neptune Spear raid that brought down 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.
The Jewish Press
Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please
Israel and the United States have begun talks on a potential procurement deal for 25 new F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing, according to report by News 12. The Ministry of Defense submitted an official letter of request to the U.S. government to quickly approve the sale of the fighter jets. The goal of the transaction is to double the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force in the next decade and establish its strength against potential threats from Iran.
Navy Secretary says that US Navy may need to choose between arming itself or Ukraine
Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro admitted there are 'concerns' about America's weapons supply as the US continues to arm Ukraine at a conference on Wednesday.
U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed
It's been dubbed as "the most powerful helicopter in the Department of Defense." The post U.S. military shows off most powerful helicopter ever developed appeared first on Talker.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
The tank-killing armored vehicle that France is sending to Ukraine is 'a bit of an oddity,' but don't call it a tank
France is promising to send the AMX-10RC and its big main gun to Ukraine — but it's not the tank that Kyiv has been asking for.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Houston Chronicle
Black WWII soldiers asked a White woman for doughnuts. They were shot.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About two weeks after the end of World War II in Europe, French women were serving U.S. soldiers coffee and doughnuts in a Red Cross tent in France. Two Black soldiers went inside to get some. This was a...
msn.com
Quarterhorse, the Air Force’s Next Hypersonic Aircraft, Has Taken an Epic Leap
Hypersonic flight (speeds faster than Mach 5) is the perceived future of human aviation. In order to achieve that vision, engineers need to develop hybrid engines capable of handling subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic speeds. Aviation company Hermeus successfully demonstrated mode transition between turbojet and ramjet engines for the Air Force’s...
Why U.S. is Revealing Location of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Russia
Pictures showing details of the ARC Integrity being loaded with the Bradleys sparked questions on social media.
Business Insider
The US Army has to rename its new rifle after accidentally using the name of another gun
The Army is changing the name of its new rifle after accidentally taking a name from an unrelated existing weapon, the service announced Wednesday. The service's upcoming M5 from Sig Sauer will now be called the M7 after it was discovered Colt Industries also makes a weapon called the M5. The light machine gun set to replace the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, or SAW, the M250, will not change.
MilitaryTimes
New name selected for Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon
The Army has announced a name change for its forthcoming individual service rifle. Formerly designated the XM5 to replace the M4 carbine, the Army now plans to call the 6.8mm rifle the XM7. The announcement was released by an Army spokesman from Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey today. “The Army originally...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
msn.com
Lockheed Martin demos 50kW anti-aircraft frickin' laser beam
Lockheed Martin this week showed that a 50kW laser being developed for air defense scenarios can be turned on to create a coherent beam, a milestone the defense giant calls "first light."…. The 50kW-class Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System, referred to as DEIMOS among those who'd...
