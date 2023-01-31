Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Defensive breakdowns main struggle in Northern Colorado’s 78-61 loss to Montana
Defense. That’s it. There’s the story. The University of Northern Colorado women’s basketball team knows it, too. UNC (10-11, 3-7 Big Sky) lost to Montana (11-11, 7-4 Big Sky) at home, 78-61. It put together a late run, hitting multiple shots down the stretch, but it was...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado basketball loses to Montana in 2-point heartbreaker
With 12 seconds left, University of Northern Colorado graduate student Matt Johnson took a corner 3 in an attempt to tie the game and fell to the ground. It looked like the Montana defender made contact. No call, no free throws. Then, grad student Daylen Kountz dribbled down the length...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football lands 22 recruits on National Signing Day
Ed Lamb’s first University of Northern Colorado recruiting class made things official on Wednesday, the opening day of the regular signing period. Several recruits signed during the early period in December, but this was the first group specifically recruited by Lamb and his staff. UNC inked 22 out of...
Fort Morgan Times
Brush loses a community pillar in Tarry Cluff
For many years, Tarry Cluff could be found on the sideline at Beetdigger football games. He was a part of the sideline crew, usually holding the down marker and moving the chains after every first down. In addition to that, Cluff was the unofficial historian of Brush High School football.
Fort Morgan Times
Pioneer Elementary locked down through ‘abundance of caution’
An abundance of caution led Fort Morgan police to issue a Code Red alert for an area south of downtown and to ask Fort Morgan school officials to ensure the safety of students during execution Wednesday morning of a high-risk warrant. At about 9:40 a.m., police activated the Regional SWAT...
Fort Morgan Times
Fort Morgan Humane Society to serve as registration site for cats, dogs, and other Morgan County pets
The Fort Morgan Humane Society, located at 900 East Railroad Avenue, will serve as a site to register pets for Morgan County residents. The city of Fort Morgan passed an animal licensing ordinance that is required to be renewed each year. All cat and dog licenses can be obtained at the Humane Society during regular shelter hours.
Fort Morgan Times
Arrest of Fort Morgan man closes ‘years of investigation’
A lengthy investigation culminated Wednesday in the arrest of a suspect on felony sexual child exploitation charges. Nathan Reeder, 31, of Fort Morgan was arrested following a search warrant earlier in the day which led to a Code Red alert in the area surrounding the 500 block of Gateway Avenue and the lockdown of Pioneer Elementary School.
Fort Morgan Times
Logan County GOP to be headed by Josh Sonnenberg
The Logan County Republican Party will prioritize further outreach to younger generations and increase utilization of new media in the next two years, newly-elected Chairman Josh Sonnenberg says. He was elected Jan. 26 to head a 2023-25 officer board to include First Vice-Chairman Conrad Bostron, Second Vice-Chairman Janie Glenn, Secretary...
