Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police officers helped a man whose wheelchair had malfunctioned and was stuck on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it happened earlier this week. Officers got a call about a report of a man who “appeared to be stranded in their motorized wheelchair.”
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
Wausau residents will see rate increases on their waste water bill
Vilas Co. Sheriff's Office tells snowmobilers to slow down, drive safely. Renovation project will impact hours, donations at Good News Project.
Renovation project will impact hours, donations at Good News Project
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Good News Project facility, at 1106 N Fifth Street is Wausau, is about to get an interior make-over. Renovations and construction will begin soon. That means changes to procedures during the first half of the year. Beginning Feb 6., GNP will be serving the public only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. E-cycling will remain on Fridays only between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. These hours will remain in effect until construction is finished.
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
Wisconsin Rapids to bring back its coolest event of the year
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters from across central Wisconsin will “Go Polar” in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday for the 2023 Polar Plunge® for Special Olympics Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge® kicks off at Anchor Bay Bar & Grill located at 3460 N....
PCBC honors excellence in local business
Honorees from four area entities were recognized last week for their excellence in the Portage Co. business community. The four were honored during the Portage Co. Business Council’s annual award banquet, held at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center on Jan. 25. Ambassador of the Year Award. Karli Klismith,...
Plans for new coffee shop on Hwy. 10 East
Stevens Point plan commissioners next week will consider the site plan for a new coffee shop on Hwy. 10 East. Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee plans to open a new location at 5707 Hwy. 10 East, currently an undeveloped lot of green space near U.S. Bank and Fazolli’s. Plans call...
REGI informing, educating public to help birds survive in frigid temperatures
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Raptor Education Group Inc., or REGI, the winter season is their busiest time of the year. Because of the frigid temperatures, there’s no more important time to keep birds fed. “They really count on having food and extra calories at your feeder,” said...
Kwik Trip Coming to Marathon City
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Kwik Trip will be coming to Marathon City. Marathon City village administrator Andy Kurtz tells WAOW TV this is big news and a “benefit to the community.”. Kurtz said it will be about a 10,000 square foot Kwik Trip Travel Center and located...
Sewer rates to increase for Wausau residents in coming year.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Residents in Wausau will be paying more for their wastewater bills due to the city needing to fund new projects including new communications and equipment to upgrade the existing sewer treatment plant. “We’re looking on the sewer side at five percent in 2023 and a proposed...
UW-Stevens Point food pantry helping students facing food insecurities
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The spring semester is in full swing at campuses across the state as students have returned to classes, but some students face food insecurity. Since 2011, The Cupboard at UWSP has helped students with food insecurity and the staff at the UWSP food pantry are trying to spread the word on how people in the community can help. Donations can be dropped off any time outside the pantry for staff to collect or brought to the reception desk. Perishable items should be brought in to staff during operation hours.
Wausau School District believes they’ve turned a corner on bussing issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some Wausau families, bus service has been anything but reliable. It’s an issue seemingly stalled on the side of the road since the start of the school year. One mother of three in the Wausua School District said it got even worse as the year went on.
Wausau area births, Feb. 2
Justin and Laura Mork announce the birth of their daughter Jetta Jolene, born at 11:54 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Jetta weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Kyle and Cassandra Ambroziak announce the birth of their son Axel Bradley, born at 3:56 p.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Axel weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
Community Partners Campus in Wausau officially opens to the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Partners Campus is officially ready to help the central Wisconsin community. The campus highlighted its grand opening Wednesday with a flag dedication and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The CPC open house ended at 5:30 p.m. and it was an opportunity to let the community in...
Tomah man sentenced for distributing over 500 grams of meth
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea announced Friday that Victor Pennington was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Pennington, 27, of Tomah, was prohibited from legally...
Meet the three candidates for Stevens Point mayor
STEVENS POINT – On Feb. 21, city of Stevens Point voters will narrow a field of three mayoral candidates down to two during its primary election. The League of Women Voters reached out to the three candidates to learn more about them and why they are running. Following are...
Wausau area obituaries January 30, 2023
Martha Napstad, age 92 of Wausau, passed away on January 26, 2023. Martha was born on March 12, 1930, in Milwaukee to Lloyd (Glenn) and Ellen Dunbar Walter. She graduated from Viola High School in 1948. She loved her years growing up in the rolling hills of southwestern Wisconsin with her three siblings.
