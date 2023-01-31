Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Live at 6:30: Wounded City - a discussion on New Orleans crime
NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV continues its discussion that started last year with Wounded City - a look at crime in New Orleans, its causes and possible ways to address the issues. Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. a roundtable conversation will be held with some leaders in the city, law enforcement and with people trying to address problems at their roots.
WWL-TV
'She was my every day. Literally, my every day' - Easton student remembered after tragic death
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of classmates, friends and family gathered at Warren Easton today to honor the life of Kennedi Belton – a 15-year-old freshman who was shot and killed last weekend. “She was my every day. Literally, my every day,” Kennedi’s mother Tiffany Brooks said. “The fact...
WWL-TV
New Orleans could impound your car if you are caught doing illegal dumping
The city council recently passed an ordinance that said your car can be taken if you do illegal dumping. You would then have to pay the fees to get it back.
WWL-TV
New Orleans police reveal new crime-fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — Interim New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork described her highly anticipated crime-fighting plan as “back to basics, gumshoe policing” that she said has been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Woodfork reiterated that her plan would focus on proactive policing...
WWL-TV
JP deputies arrest woman after man dies in Westwego shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) arrested a woman after she admitted to shooting and killing a man in unincorporated Westwego Thursday morning. The initial call was made shortly before 7:30 a.m.. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Goldie...
