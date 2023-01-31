ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live at 6:30: Wounded City - a discussion on New Orleans crime

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV continues its discussion that started last year with Wounded City - a look at crime in New Orleans, its causes and possible ways to address the issues. Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. a roundtable conversation will be held with some leaders in the city, law enforcement and with people trying to address problems at their roots.
New Orleans police reveal new crime-fighting plan

NEW ORLEANS — Interim New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork described her highly anticipated crime-fighting plan as “back to basics, gumshoe policing” that she said has been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Woodfork reiterated that her plan would focus on proactive policing...
JP deputies arrest woman after man dies in Westwego shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) arrested a woman after she admitted to shooting and killing a man in unincorporated Westwego Thursday morning. The initial call was made shortly before 7:30 a.m.. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Goldie...
