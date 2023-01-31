ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Environmental Protection Agency blocks development of Pebble Mine

By Briseida Holguin
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

The Environmental Protection Agency has blocked the development of the Pebble Mine at Bristol Bay in Alaska.

The project would have extracted mineral resources such as gold and copper.

“No company will ever be able to dig a mine on top of some of the best salmon habitat in the world,” said U.S. Washington State Senator Maria Cantwell.

Bristol Bay is known as the holy grail of salmon.

“In an average year 40-60 million sockeye salmon swim in or out of the bay, last year was a blockbuster run. Nearly 80 million sockeye salmon returned to Bristol Bay,” said Cantwell.

This generates an annual $500 million for commercial and recreational fisheries in Washington.

By blocking the project the EPA bans the disposal of mine waste in the watershed.

In 2020, the agency found that close to 200 miles of streams and more than 4,000 acres would be impacted during the construction of Pebble Mine.

“It’s a simple concept really. Let’s not destroy a profitable, sustainable industry that keeps the water clean for the sake of just temporary extracting,” said Cantwell.

Bristol Bay salmon supports over 5,000 fishery jobs in Washington state.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

New resource makes it easier for rural communities to connect with Department of Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled the Rural Data Gateway on Friday. This new resource will make it easier to access data on USDA funded projects in rural communities. The gateway will help the USDA better target resources to people in rural communities who need them most, explained the USDA. “The Biden-Harris Administration knows that transparency is important for a free government,” U.S. Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small said. “It also drives innovation, accountability, and more equitable outcomes for rural people everywhere. The Rural Data Gateway will highlight places where USDA has expanded access to capital for...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
117K+
Followers
156K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy