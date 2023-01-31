Read full article on original website
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno ValleyDebra BlackwellMoreno Valley, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, RiversideLashaun TurnerRiverside, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno Valley
Texas Roadhouse, located at 22690 Centerpoint Drive, is opening its doors on January 30th at 3:00 pm. This highly anticipated eatery has been teasing our palettes for far too long as Moreno Valley has only been able to watch its build and wait for the mouth-watering to be at our fingertips as customers walk through doors.
