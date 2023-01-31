ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLO Announces First North American Headlining Tour: Here Are the Dates

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 3 days ago

U.K. girl group FLO will be heading Stateside for their first-ever North American headlining tour in April, the group announced Tuesday (Jan. 31).

“Cat’s out the bloodclart bag!” FLO wrote on Instagram with the American and Canadian flag emojis. “We’re heading out on our first NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you!”

The seven-date trek will start in Atlanta on April 13 and wrap in Los Angeles on April 27, with one date reserved for Toronto. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here , and then will receive a pre-sale ticket link by 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 2. Pre-sale will officially begin at 10 a.m. local time that day. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time here .

The buzzy R&B trio, consisting of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, has been experiencing a streak of success in the last year, following the release of their hit single “Cardboard Box.” In October 2022, FLO made television appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland and went on to w i n the Brit Awards’ Rising Star award in December, and then one month later, won BBC’s Sound of 2023 poll .

The girl group, which recently collaborated with Stormzy on the remix of his “Hide & Seek” track, is also slated to perform at their first U.S. music festival , Sol Blume, in the Bay Area on April 30, just days after their own tour wraps.

See FLO’s tour dates below.

