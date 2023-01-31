Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Related
WKTV
Utica burglary suspect turns himself in to police
UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect in a burglary investigation turned himself in on Friday following an alleged break-in in downtown Utica the day before. Police were called to 110 Genesee St. around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a man, who they were familiar with, had kicked in the door to their apartment and threatened them. The victim also claims the burglar stole a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
Police standoff at Central NY convenience store ends with gunman dead, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A standoff with police ended Thursday in Utica with a gunman dead, police said. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to a convenience store on the corner of Noyes and York streets for a report of a female victim shot, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said in a news release.
One Person Shot, Another is Dead Following West Utica Shooting
Police in Utica say one man is dead following a reported shooting at a convenience store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets in the city. Police were called at approximately 1:30 PM with a report of a man who shot a woman in the abdomen, near Fred's Dari-Del in West Utica. Upon arrival, UPD shut down nearby streets and surrounded the building. Witnesses told police the man was held up inside the store.
Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers
An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
i100rocks.com
Second arrest in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A second Cortland man has been charged in a theft investigation. City of Cortland Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Bush Thursday for his alleged involvement in stealing a utility trailer from a Clinton Avenue job site in January. A hiker found the trailer on a snowmobile trail in Cortland County with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property inside.
WKTV
Police searching for suspect following robbery at Adirondack Bank in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street in downtown Utica Friday morning. Police say around 9:30 a.m., a man took an undetermined amount of cash from the bank teller and fled. No weapon was displayed during the incident.
cnycentral.com
Woman injured in Syracuse 'use of force' arrest alleges officer was violent, homophobic
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Saturday, Bishop H. Bernard Alex received a phone call from Syracuse Police. They were inviting him to view body camera footage from an arrest early that same day that left Uniyah Chatman hospitalized. Chatman has since filed a complaint with the Citizen's Review Board, alleging...
Romesentinel.com
HAPPENING NOW: Robbery reported at Adirondack Bank in Utica
UTICA — The Utica Police Department is on the scene of a reported robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street this morning. Authorities said they received an alarm from the bank at 9:33 a.m. for a possible robbery. Authorities said a suspect fled the bank with possible stolen loot.
WKTV
Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
Syracuse man charged with shaking baby, leaving him brain damaged, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Syracuse man was arrested after police say he shook a baby boy, giving him brain damage. Tyshawn Keene shook the eight-month-old baby boy between Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 at his home at 132 Wood Ave, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
ESM, F-M students targeted online, threatened for intimate photos, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — Students in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville-Manlius school districts are being targeted and threatened for intimate photos online, police said. At least six people, all under the age of 16, have been targeted, said Sgt. Kenneth Hatter, a spokesperson for the Manlius Police. Many others may have been contacted but have not come forward, he said.
Onondaga County sheriff tells state he can’t merge jail, prison; commission requests information
Jamesville, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley told a state corrections commission he can’t merge the prison and jail at this time, according to a letter from the commission. The commission, which regulates correctional facilities in New York state, is now requesting more information about the county’s...
waer.org
Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails
The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
WKTV
Frankfort man who admitted to putting hidden camera in school bathroom sentenced to prison
The teacher from Frankfort who admitted to hiding a camera in a bathroom at the middle school where he worked has been sentenced to two to six years in prison. Patrick Morgan, 58, worked at Sand Creek Middle School just outside Albany. Morgan was arrested in February 2022 and pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance charges in November 2022.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week
The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Fire Department honors fallen firefighters in the freezing temperatures Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department braved the cold today to honor the 84th anniversary of the deadly 1939 Collins Block fire in Syracuse. According to cnyhistory.com, On Feb. 3, 1939, a fire broke out in the Collins Block on East Genesee St. between the State Tower and Courier Buildings.
Cortland man charged with Grand Larceny
On January 30th, the Cortland Police Department arrested a man and charged him with numerous felonies.
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0