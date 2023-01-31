ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Federal judge blocks New Jersey law that allows state to sue gun industry

By Daniel Han
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSKok_0kXmItFL00
The law blocked Tuesday was the centerpiece of Gov. Phil Murphy’s third package of gun control laws. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a New Jersey law that allows the state Attorney General to sue the gun industry if it endangers public safety through its sales or marketing practices.

U.S. District Judge Zahid Nisar Quraishi, an appointee of President Joe Biden, issued the preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the law. In his 20-page opinion, Quraishi, sitting in Trenton, said the New Jersey law appeared to be at odds with the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act of 2005, a federal law that shields the gun industry from lawsuits when their products are used during the commission of a crime.

The order comes one day after another federal judge blocked a separate New Jersey law that addressed restrictions on concealed carry in New Jersey.

The law blocked Tuesday was the centerpiece of Gov. Phil Murphy’s third package of gun control laws. The law, which Murphy signed in July, allowed the state Attorney General to sue members of the gun industry over “public nuisance” violations for the “sale, manufacturing, distribution,importing, or marketing of a gun-related product.”

Attorney General Matt Platkin established an office over the summer aimed at carrying out legal action against the industry.

Other blue states like Delaware and California have enacted similar measures which aim to open the gun industry to legal action. Gun rights groups said they hope Tuesday's order sends a message to other states considering similar measures.

“We think this is important because other states are currently considering public nuisance statues modeled on what New Jersey, New York, Delaware and California have done,” Lawrence Keane, a senior vice president for government and public affairs at the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a plaintiff in the case, said in an interview. “... We will be filing a lawsuit in the coming months in California to challenge the California statute. … Today’s decision will be impactful in giving other state legislatures pause before they enact an unconstitutional law.”

A federal judge last year tossed out a lawsuit from the gun industry challenging a similar New York law .

A spokesperson for Murphy said the governor was “disappointed” by Tuesday's order, but is “confident that this decision will be swiftly reversed on appeal.”

In a strongly-worded statement, Platkin called the decision “unprecedented.”

“The district court’s decision enjoining New Jersey’s public nuisance law is unprecedented and unsupportable,” Platkin said. “The New Jersey Legislature acted lawfully when it adopted public nuisance legislation to hold the gun industry accountable, and nothing in federal law allows firearms manufacturers to violate our state statutes with impunity. Another district court already rejected the exact same arguments put forth by the gun industry last year, and we look forward to swiftly appealing this misguided, outlier decision. We will always put public safety ahead of the profits of the gun industry.”

The measure passed the state Legislature along party lines, with Republicans unanimously opposing the measure.

“It's no surprise that the unconstitutional laws passed by Trenton Democrats to attack the rights of law-abiding firearm owners and businesses are falling like dominos in federal court,” state Sen. Michael Testa (R-Cumberland) said in a statement. “While Governor Murphy says the bill of rights is above his paygrade, thankfully we still have federal judges who understand what it means.”

Read Quraishi's opinion and order.

Comments / 24

FaahtsGivah
3d ago

Good ruling. What's next? Suing utensil companies for making people fat, the alcohol makers etc? How about suing politicians...they are a nuisance by allowing unfettered illegals in to steal taxpayer money. They continue to punish law abiding Citizens and not the criminals.

Reply
11
Leroy Brown
3d ago

Good! They are manufacturing Constitutionally LEGAL goods. They are NOT anymore responsible for gun deaths than the guns themselves. Blame the CRIMINALS using them, NOT inanimate objects.

Reply
3
JusticeForTesla!
3d ago

We will always put public safety ahead of the profits of the gun industry.” Sure if that is the case then I want the manufacturers to stop making firearms for public officials to conceal carry and for state police and local police to carry. They are tax payer funded so they've got to put the money where the mouth is!

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions

Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
hstoday.us

United States Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Firearm Companies Illegally Selling Machine Guns

On January 19, 2023, the United States filed a civil complaint in federal court in Brooklyn against two firearm companies, and two individuals associated with these companies (collectively, “Defendants”), alleging that Defendants have conspired to defraud the United States and consumers, and have engaged in the ongoing commission of mail fraud and wire fraud, by unlawfully selling machine gun conversion devices. The devices, called FRT-15s, are specifically designed and intended to be used to convert AR-15 type rifles into machineguns and are therefore themselves “machineguns” under federal law. With limited exceptions not applicable to Defendants’ conduct, the manufacture, sale and possession of machine guns is illegal under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act of 1968. The Government’s complaint seeks injunctive relief under the Anti-Fraud Injunction Act. The United States also sought a temporary order immediately halting any sales of the FRT-15 or any forced reset trigger until and unless otherwise ordered by the Court. On January 25, 2023, United States District Judge Nina R. Morrison entered a temporary restraining order against Defendants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
299K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy