ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFist

Six Collisions Lead to 19-Car Pileup and Traffic Mess on Southbound 101 In SF

A traffic nightmare unfolded on southbound 101 in San Francisco Wednesday morning following an initial collision that snowballed into multiple collisions and a 19-car pileup. An alert went out from the SF Department of Emergency Management to avoid southbound 101 south of the Cesar Chavez offramp at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, but by that point, traffic was already at a standstill. As Bay Area News Group reports, the first report of the incident came in at 6:49 a.m., though the cause of the initial crash is not clear.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: San Carlos Man Accused of Beheading His Child’s Mother in September Found Fit to Stand Trial

A San Carlos man, who was charged with brutally beheading his child's mother, Karina Castro, with a samurai sword in broad daylight in September, has been ruled competent to stand trial by a judge in San Mateo County. The ruling came after the man, Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, underwent a court-ordered mental health evaluation and was found to understand the charges against him, which could bring him up to 26 years to life in prison. [Mercury News]
SAN CARLOS, CA
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Oakland Hills Fire Damages Multiple Homes

This morning's rain should fade off quickly around 9 a.m. with slight possibility of an afternoon shower, but more rain and wind arrives Saturday. Expect gusty winds and rain showers all over the Bay through mid-afternoon Sunday. [Chronicle]. PG&E is going to be giving credits on bills this month or...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

7 Mile House Celebrates Its 165th Anniversary On Saturday

Established in 1858, 7 Mile House at the SF-Brisbane border turns 165 years old on Saturday, and is celebrating with $1.65 Jack Daniels shots, free adobo, and the Kindle release of the book detailing the Gold Rush-era restaurant's (often outlaw) 165-year history. You might know the Geneva Avenue at Bayshore...
BRISBANE, CA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Pelosi Endorses Schiff For Senate

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has made a rare and early endorsement in a Democrat v. Democrat race, throwing her weight behind colleague Adam Schiff in the race for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. Schiff is currently one of only two formally announced candidates for the seat along with Katie Porter, but Rep. Barbara Lee has reportedly told donors she will run as well; the Schiff endorsement also came from 14 other California House Democrats. [KTVU]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy