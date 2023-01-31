Read full article on original website
Missing rappers and their friend found dead in Highland Park: What happened, and what's next?
On January 21, aspiring rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and their friend Montoya Givens disappeared after their gig in Detroit was cancelled. Nearly two weeks later, their bodies were discovered in a vacant apartment building in Highland Park.
Boy, 15, found with car belonging to one of three missing Michigan rappers
Police near Detroit found a car belonging to one of three missing rappers who have not been seen for nearly two weeks, officials said Thursday. A 15-year-old boy was picked up last week and accused of having the automobile of missing rapper Armani Kelly, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told NBC News.
Detroit News
How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend
Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. UPDATE:Bodies identified, mystery persists in death of Michigan rappers, friend Family members...
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday. Michigan State Police said Friday afternoon on Twitter that investigators identified the bodies as those of...
Bodies found in an abandoned Michigan apartment are those of 3 missing rappers, police say
Three bodies found in an abandoned apartment building in the Detroit area Thursday are those of the rappers who vanished nearly two weeks ago, according to Michigan State Police. In a statement Friday afternoon, the agency said the victims had been positively identified as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Michigan; Montoya...
Police find 3 bodies in Highland Park, believed to be rappers who went missing in Detroit
The bodies of three men – believed to be the rappers who were reported missing after a canceled performance in Detroit last month – have been found in Highland Park.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Mother in case of missing rappers: 'I don't know who to trust'
Lorrie Kemp on Wednesday, in her car, allowed herself to scream for the first time since her son's Jan. 21 disappearance. "I don't know who to trust, I don't know who to believe — but I'm not going to stop," the mother said, almost crying. "I'm angry. I'm mad. I'm getting tired." ...
3 Michigan rappers vanish after Detroit concert canceled, leading mother to fear her son is 'gone'
Law enforcement agencies in the Detroit area are searching Tuesday for three rappers last seen on Jan. 21 when a concert they were scheduled to perform at was canceled.
FOX 28 Spokane
3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched
DETROIT (AP) — Police say three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem. Commander Michael McGinnis says their disappearance is “very alarming.” The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. They were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. Kelly’s fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night. Police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman
DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits.
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
ABC7 Chicago
Missing Michigan girl, Adriana Davidson, found dead on high school grounds: Ann Arbor police
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for days in Ann Arbor, Michigan was found dead Monday, police said. Adriana Davidson was reported missing Saturday to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office later found her body on Monday on the grounds of Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, where she was last seen.
fox2detroit.com
Rap artists missing after being scheduled to perform in Detroit
Aspiring rap artists from Metro Detroit and around Michigan are missing after being scheduled to perform at a concert at Lounge 31 on Seven Mile 10 days ago. The disappearance of Dante Wicker, Armani Kelly, and Montoya Givens has their parents fearing the worst.
3 men missing for over a week after performance canceled at Detroit club, police say
Authorities are searching for three men who disappeared 10 days ago after an event they were supposed to attend in Detroit was canceled – and none of them have been seen or heard from since.
NBC News
