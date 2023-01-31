ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend

Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
FOX 28 Spokane

3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched

DETROIT (AP) — Police say three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem. Commander Michael McGinnis says their disappearance is “very alarming.” The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. They were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. Kelly’s fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night. Police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
fox2detroit.com

Rap artists missing after being scheduled to perform in Detroit

Aspiring rap artists from Metro Detroit and around Michigan are missing after being scheduled to perform at a concert at Lounge 31 on Seven Mile 10 days ago. The disappearance of Dante Wicker, Armani Kelly, and Montoya Givens has their parents fearing the worst.
