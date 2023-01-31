Voting is underway to choose a mascot for Great Falls College-MSU

The final round of voting to choose a mascot for Great Falls College-MSU opened up on Monday, January 30, and will run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 5.

In October of 2022 the college started the process of creating a mascot, soliciting suggestions from students and the community.

Among the suggestions were pronghorns, otters, wolverines, squirrels, bison, pelicans, and elk. The three choices that made it to the final round are Electric Elk, River Otters, and Wolverines.

"We want Great Falls College to have something that people easily identify with that really elevates the image of our college,” said Shannon Marr at the time; Marr is the recruitment and enrollment director for the school. "We've been asked by students for a long time about a mascot and it never really had any momentum behind it."

The purpose of the mascot is to help the college with marketing and branding.

"I'm very excited. The process has gone very well, the renderings look awesome. I love all three of them. Whichever one comes out as the mascot for Great Falls College is going to be a win,” said Great Falls College-MSU CEO Stephanie Erdmann.

Erdmann said the brand identity the college is creating is important and she's glad to be helping lead the college into a new era: "It's important to have something to build school spirit, that provides enthusiasm and the ability to rally around something."

Click here to cast your vote . Results are shown in real time, so as soon as voting ends the winning mascot will be known.



