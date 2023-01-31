ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BBTN_0kXmIima00

One adult man is in critical condition after a stabbing near downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids police say two men were fighting on S Division Avenue and Weston Street. During the fight, one man stabbed the other.

Police were called to the area around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

While police say the suspect has been identified, he has not been taken into custody yet.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update you when more information is available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment

OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Center Square

Ex-Grand Rapids officer ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder charge

(The Center Square) – A Michigan judge on Friday ordered a former Grand Rapids police officer to stand trial on March 13 for fatally shooting a Black driver in the back of the head during a traffic stop. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore refused to throw out the second-degree murder charges leveled against Christopher Schurr for shooting Patrick Lyoya during an April 4 traffic stop. Schurr’s lawyers said that the officer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
PLAINWELL, MI
Fox17

I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...
wmuk.org

A judge declined to dismiss a murder case against former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr

(Michigan Public Radio Network) A judge on Friday rejected a motion to dismiss second-degree murder charges against former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr. Charged in the killing of Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop, Christopher Schurr’s team had argued in Kent County Circuit court Friday that the former Grand Rapids Police Officer was legally permitted to use deadly force.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Murder case against ex-Grand Rapids officer will head to trial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Judge Christina Elmore in the Kent County 17th Circuit Court heard arguments on whether to throw out the murder charge against former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr on Friday. It was ruled that the murder case against Schurr will head to trial. Background: Ex-Michigan officer to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy