Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR
One adult man is in critical condition after a stabbing near downtown Grand Rapids.
The Grand Rapids police say two men were fighting on S Division Avenue and Weston Street. During the fight, one man stabbed the other.
Police were called to the area around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
While police say the suspect has been identified, he has not been taken into custody yet.
This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update you when more information is available.
