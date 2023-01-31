ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police asking for tips finding man with mental disorders who hasn't been seen in nearly a week

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9vZI_0kXmIW8k00

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for tips finding a Detroit man with mental disorders who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.

Demarco Gregory, 34, left his home on Snowden Street – near Outer Drive and 7 Mile Road – around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to Detroit police. But Gregory never came home.

Gregory suffers from Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder and has a cognitive impairment, according to his family.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, dark pants and white gym shoes.

Police describe Gregory as approximately 6-foot-1, 280 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Gregory or knows where he may be to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on suspects in Jan. east side store robberies

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the men who twice robbed a Family Dollar store on the city's east side last month. Officials said the suspects robbed the Family Dollar store in the 19700 block of Mound Road near East Outer Drive on Jan. 20 and Jan. 29. The first robbery happened at about noon and the second was at about 7:18 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 72-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 72-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Melvin Gosha Jr., was last seen by his daughter on Saturday (Dec. 24) in the 11600 block of Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Gosha Jr., was last seen wearing a black coat, tan shirt, blue...
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen

Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit police departments targeted in ransomware attacks

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Multiple Wayne County police agencies were targeted on Friday in a ransomware attack but were able to thwart a data breach thanks to quick actions. The details of what agencies were impacted and when by a cyberattack are still emerging, but Wyandotte Police Lt. Neil Hunter said they noticed a lot of phishing emails this week sent to officers and city workers.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Second teen charged in Detroit New Year's Eve death of 15-year-old boy

A second teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit on New Year's Eve, according to prosecutors. The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two felony weapons charges, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a press release. He is adult designated, which means if he is convicted the judge can sentence him as a juvenile, as an adult or create a blended sentence that gives the option of adult prison if he is not rehabilitated.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy