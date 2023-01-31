Detroit police asking for tips finding man with mental disorders who hasn't been seen in nearly a week

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for tips finding a Detroit man with mental disorders who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.

Demarco Gregory, 34, left his home on Snowden Street – near Outer Drive and 7 Mile Road – around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to Detroit police. But Gregory never came home.

Gregory suffers from Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder and has a cognitive impairment, according to his family.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, dark pants and white gym shoes.

Police describe Gregory as approximately 6-foot-1, 280 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Gregory or knows where he may be to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.