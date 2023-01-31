Aaron Rodgers provides jaw-dropping revelation about ongoing trade talks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision about playing in the NFL next season.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Rodgers said that “when I make up my mind, everybody will know.” The multi-time NFL MVP also seemingly broke some major news as it relates to a potential trade from Green Bay. Apparently, the Packers’ brass is discussing deals with other teams. Thus far, said talks have not included the quarterback.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting,” Rodgers said ( h/t ESPN’s Adam Schefter ).

There’s several layers to this. If Rodgers has not made a decision about playing in 2023, why would other teams be engaging the Packers in trade talks? Common logic suggests a firm commitment from Rodgers in order for a team to actually pull off a trade for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Without that, it seems to be more window dressing than anything else.

Secondly, Rodgers has more than earned the right to be involved in these conversations. He’s one of the greatest players in Packers history, has led the team to a Super Bowl title and continued to remain faithful to the organization through both the thick and thin. This isn’t to say Rodgers should be able to dictate where he goes. Rather, he should be involved in the talks.

It sure does seem like drama will be the name of the game between Rodgers and his Packers for a second consecutive offseason. Remember, he had requested a trade early last spring before ultimately backing down and signing a record-breaking extension .

Coming off a non-playoff season, it looks like things are now reaching a tipping point between the quarterback and his organization. The fact that Green Bay isn’t involving Rodgers in trade talks adds another layer to this.

It was reported just a couple days ago that the Packers would prefer to trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason . Rodgers, 39, touched on this in his last conversation with McAfee earlier in January.

“All the other ideas about a trade and whatnot, that’s all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward for myself,” Aaron Rodgers on trade talks .

Aaron Rodgers trade could go down at any time

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Technically, a trade can’t be made official until the start of the new league year in March. But we’ve seen deals reported long before that in the past. The Matthew Stafford blockbuster ahead of the 2021 season is a prime example of this.

In a vacuum, numerous teams would be interested in Rodgers. However, there’s other layers to this. Peter King of NBC Sports noted that the asking price will start at two first-round picks . This complicates things in that teams will push back against offering up so much for a quarterback in the back end of his prime while also having to pay him top-of-the-line money.

Rodgers was linked to the San Francisco 49ers in recent offseasons. He’s a Northern California native. They were his childhood team. They also might have a need at quarterback following the serious injury Brock Purdy suffered in the NFC Championship Game this past weekend. However, San Francisco lacks anywhere near the trade assets to pull off a trade for Aaron Rodgers if Green Bay stays true to its current asking price.

The Las Vegas Raiders are another team that have been linked to the four-time NFL MVP. They are set to move off longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr and have a major need on this front. Perhaps, a reunion with former Packers teammate Davante Adams could be in the cards.

Aaron Rodgers career stats: 65% completion, 59,055 yards, 475 TD, 105 INT, 103.6 QB rating

Statistically speaking, Rodgers is the best quarterback in the history of the game. Despite a down 2022 season, teams will be lining up to acquire him.

On that note, Rodgers also told McAfee that the New York Jets’ hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator will not play a role in his decision-making process. Hackett served in the same role in Green Bay before his short tenure as the Denver Broncos’ head coach this past season.

New York has also been linked to Rodgers on a near never-ending loop with the team looking to move on from struggling young quarterback Zach Wilson .

Either way, it’s time to get your popcorn out. This is going to be a very entertaining situation over the next few weeks. That’s for sure.

